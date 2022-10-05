Axios Investigations Firm attended the Dedication of SFC Jeremiah "JW" Johnson Hall at Fort Bragg, NC

The CEO of Axios Investigations was honored to be invited to attend the building dedication of SFC Jeremiah "JW" Johnson at Fort Bragg, NC.

It is both a sad and wonderful day. To lose a soldier KIA is always a tragedy. However, with so many questions as to what happened that day. I empathize with the family trying to seek answers. ”
— CEO, Axios Investigations Firm, LLC
FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Tongo Tongo ambush or the Niger ambush occurred on 4 October 2017, when armed militants from the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara (ISGS) attacked Nigerien and US soldiers outside the village of Tongo Tongo, Niger, while they were returning to base after a stop in the village. During the ambush, four Nigeriens, four US soldiers, and at least 21 ISGS militants were killed, and eight Nigeriens and two US soldiers including the team commander were wounded. In the day preceding the ambush, the Nigerien and US soldiers conducted a mission attempting to locate and capture or kill Doundou Chefou, a commander in the ISGS. SFC Johnson was instrumental in providing cover fire for the soldiers and support elements so that they may be able to escape. In doing so, he succumb to his wounds and died while protecting his men.

On the anniversary of his death Johnson Hall, located at Fort Bragg, NC, was dedicated. The building will be used as a support and training facility for the 3rd Special Forces Group. The CEO, Jereme D, of Axios Investigations Firm and Axios Inspires Foundation, was present with the mother and family of SFC Johnson. The CEO stated that the ceremony, "was a beautiful homage to a great man who gave his life to save his men and serve his country. As a former soldier and Non-Commissioned Officer (NCO.) I can appreciate his willingness to put the needs of his soldier above his own. That shows what kind of man he was, his great character and leadership."

For his actions, SFC Johnson was awarded the silver star and made an honorary Green Beret. For more information about the attack on Tongo Tongo, there was a documentary created by ABC-Hulu called “3212 Un-Redacted.” The documentary discusses the events of that day and a possible cover-up by the military for their decision to continue with the mission despite being without heavy weapons or medivac.

