Innovative Hair Removal Franchisor Signs New Area Representative for New Jersey

I have never felt so passionate about a brand. I am literally honored to have this opportunity to grow L.A. Bikini in New Jersey”UNION, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Jersey native Genna Preston sees the future and the future is now for L.A. Bikini, the innovative franchise concept that combines a novel “sugaring” hair removal technique with a forward-thinking business model. The 38-year-old beauty industry veteran recently signed an agreement to expand the franchisor’s footprint in New Jersey, where it currently has one studio in Sea Girt.
Preston will not only be a franchise owner, but an Area Representative for L.A. Bikini, recruiting other potential franchise owners to open multiple locations in her territory, which covers Union, Essex, and Middlesex counties. Area Representatives commit to opening from seven to 20-plus units in their designated territories over periods ranging from five to 10 years. Preston has 11 licenses available to sell.
Preston is currently the Director of Esthetics for three L.A. Bikini studios in the Raleigh, N.C., area, but plans to return to New Jersey next spring and open her own L.A. Bikini studio in Union County by May 2023. Preston is targeting a second location near the campus of Rutgers University.
Sugaring uses an all-natural sugar paste formulation to remove unwanted hair in a natural way without the harsh chemicals used in the outdated hot-wax Brazilian. Sugaring is a healthier, less painful way to remove hair that also inhibits hair growth, all of which helps to achieve the smoothest skin possible – and a loyal following.
L.A. Bikini is in growth mode since it began franchising in 2015. It already has locations in seven states, and its ambitious growth plan calls for having 100 studios open across the country by 2027, eventually expanding to more than 300 locations.
“I have never felt so passionate about a brand. I am literally honored to have this opportunity to grow L.A. Bikini in New Jersey,” Preston said. “L.A. Bikini is more than just a hair removal studio. As someone who has been in the industry for 20 years and has worked for our competitors, I can honestly say that none of the other hair removal franchises compare to L.A. Bikini. L.A. Bikini doesn’t want to have a revolving door of clients. We offer a product, service, and experience like no other.”
Preston earned her New Jersey cosmetology license while attending Union High School but hadn’t quite determined what direction she wanted to follow when she graduated. “I was a lost young adult who didn’t know what to do with her life. I worked random jobs to make money until I realized I needed to get my life together,” Preston said.
Preston eventually enrolled in community college and then Kean University, excelling in the classroom and making up for her past indifference while graduating Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor’s degree in Communications. But while still in school, she started working at a major hair removal chain and the experience rekindled her love of the beauty industry… with one major difference. This time, Preston had a plan.
“I fell in love with the hair removal industry, my co-workers and clients,” Preston said. “When I graduated, I knew I had to find a way to stay with the job I loved without staying stagnant in my position. I was a go-getter and always wanted more.”
True to her word, Preston became a corporate trainer for the chain, traveling the country opening new locations and training waxers. After seven years though, Preston relocated to North Carolina where she joined Massage Envy and quickly became a multi-unit manager. But again, the go-getter in Preston wanted more and that’s when she was introduced to L.A. Bikini by her boss.
“I sat down with my franchisee and told him I needed more and that’s when he introduced the idea of L.A. Bikini,” Preston said. “I was excited for this new adventure since it was going to be my opportunity to help build a brand and business from the ground up,” Preston said.
While using sugar to remove unwanted body hair is actually an ancient technique, it took L.A. Bikini to find a niche with the unique service and help it stand out in a competitive industry with little differentiation. L.A. Bikini offers a forward-thinking business model combined with state-of-the-art technology; smaller, more efficient studio footprints that result in lower operating costs and fewer employees; and unique membership models that give customers special perks and savings with only a short-term commitment.
“L.A. Bikini cares about its employees. The hours are flexible, and we are closed on Sundays to encourage family time,” said Preston, who has gained experience in all facets of operations during her time with L.A. Bikini. “We offer above-average training as well as continuous support from the corporate staff. [Founder and CEO] Clay Haley cares about the brand and not only visits our locations, but he also has an open line of communication and is always willing to hear feedback and suggestions.”
L.A. Bikini is striving to offer transformative hair removal by creating a mutually rewarding relationship between its owners, employees, and guests and that is a formula for success that has individuals like Preston bullish on the growth of the concept. From her days as a high school graduate with no definitive plan, to excelling in college and graduating with honors, and now becoming a small business owner, Preston hopes other women can learn and benefit from her experience.
“I have never been a franchisee. I do not come from a wealthy family,” Preston said. “I have found investors and bank loans and have taken the reins of this opportunity. I believe I can show other women that if they put in the work and keep their eyes on the prize, they too, can succeed. If I can do it, literally anyone can!”
About L.A. Bikini
Hoover, AL-based L.A. Bikini combines a unique sugaring hair removal technique that customers actually look forward to getting with an innovative business model that rewards customers with lifetime membership benefits without an ongoing contract. Franchising
