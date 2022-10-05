New Property Wealth Services Digital Platform Announced in Dubai
RealBex will connect existing and aspiring property owners and tenants to valuable and personalised property servicesDUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dubai, 5 October 2022 – Realbk Technologies, a DIFC Innovation Hub fintech company based in the Dubai International Financial Centre, today announced the launch of its pioneering real estate services platform: RealBex.
Already in a well-advanced stage of development, RealBex will disrupt and modernise the property services sector from the ground-up by enhancing the breadth, range and access to services for everyone owning, renting or seeking to own property, while reducing the tediousness and complexity commonly associated with attaining property-related services.
When launched in the coming months, RealBex will offer a range of world-class property services in a fast, convenient and secure platform that’s completely private and personalised to its users. The free-to-use platform aims to bring the property services sector in line with other wealth classes through delivery of a complete digitalisation ecosystem that’s fast, efficient and founded entirely on authenticated, real-time and private data.
RealBex will not only connect authenticated owners and tenants to their validated property information in a secure digital user account but will allow them access to a vast range of personalised services and offers without ceding their personal data to anyone. Providing personal data to property-related websites and service providers just to view possible services is deemed the single-most important issue customers face today, an issue which RealBex solves by design.
Speaking in Dubai, Stefan Hickmott – CEO and Founder of RealBex said: “Real estate is the largest and most widely held asset class in the world, but it’s lack of digitalisation means huge inefficiencies persist and the industry is severely hampered in transcending efficiently into the modern, digital era. RealBex solves this problem by creating a secure ecosystem for property holders to connect their property holdings and wealth into their private account, receive instant smart valuations, and gain fast access to valuable services and rewards around their property wealth needs and goals.”
“Despite decades of digitalisation, property owners still face great difficulty in accessing fast, personalised, valuable and trusted property-related services, without automatically ceding privacy over their personal and wealth data. We wanted to find and create a definitive solution; one which is founded on solving these deep rooted, fundamental problems that millions of people experience on a daily basis and which places the tools of anonymity with owners and delivers them services with ease, simplicity and refinement.” Stefan continued.
“The result, after years of research and consultation, is RealBex. RealBex gives the property community exactly what they want – a complete, digital ecosystem that they control and that’s purpose-designed for, and loyal to, them as property owners and tenants, delivering secure, real-time access to market data and property valuations, with top-grade property-related services; all delivered through a deeply private and personalized system that deeply respects personal data and gives users control of its disclosure .” Stefan concluded.
RealBex is scheduled to launch in Dubai in the coming months with a spectrum of property services available for property owners and renters to access for free.
About RealBex:
RealBex is a web-based, digital software platform developed and owned by Realbk Technologies Ltd, a DIFC Innovation Hub fintech company registered in the Dubai International Financial Centre in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The company was formed in 2021 by Stefan Hickmott (founder) and Jeffrey Farrow (co-founder) and sets out to provide new, digital solutions to resolve issues faced in common by local, regional and global consumers and corporates.
For further information, or to schedule an appointment, visit www.RealBex.com or call +971 4 343 4001 or WhatsApp: +971 56 189 7747.
Contact:
Stefan Hickmott, CEO and Founder: ceo@RealBex.com
or Cherrylyn Fauni, executive assistant: che@RealBex.com
www.RealBex.com
Office: +971 4 343 4001
Mobile/WhatsApp: +971 56 189 7747
#real.bex
Twitter: @real.bex
# # #
Stefan Hickmott
Realbk Technologies Ltd
+971 50 650 6340
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other
RealBex - Your Digital Property Wealth Platform