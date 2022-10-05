MMPRO Partners with Gate.io to Implement Unique Way to Use NFT as a Startup Panel Tool

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, NY, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MMPRO (Market Making Pro) together with Gate.io implements one of the unique ways to use NFT as a startup panel tool.





Market Making Pro dates back to 2016, since then more than 500 companies have become clients, and the capitalization of projects under Marketmaking.pro management exceeded 10 billion dollars. They have a great opportunity to launch a special collection at Gate NFT Box, which will include Metamask, Bitpay, Kraken, Opensea, Ledger, etc.

Gate together with MMPRO will be the first exchange in the world to sell companies' stocks via NFT. How is this possible? The answer is quite simple. They all get used to the idea that NFT is pixel-art, which is worth hundreds of ETH, but at the same time, people forget that NFT is the perfect tool for taking ownership.

It's one way to participate in their sales. The internal process is safe and transparent. Marketmaking.pro conducts a regular over-the-counter transaction process with early investors or shareholders in the companies they are considering, and users receive an NFT in which there is already a packaged distribution of interest for users.

After purchasing the NFT, people need to pay for the purchased allocation at the Market Making Pro website, after which users can own the shares in the personal account of the partner bank Zimabank

Gate.io, Market Making Pro, and Zimabank open new opportunities for investment, which were previously open only to large funds.

Social Links

Medium: https://marketmaking.medium.com/

Twitter: https://mobile.twitter.com/MarketmakingPro

Telegram: https://t.me/market_making_pro_eng

Media Contact

Brand: Market Making Pro

Contact: Media team

Email: sale@marketmaking.pro

Website: https://marketmaking.pro/

SOURCE: Market Making Pro