Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,441 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 261,128 in the last 365 days.

MMPRO Partners with Gate.io to Implement Unique Way to Use NFT as a Startup Panel Tool

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, NY, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MMPRO (Market Making Pro) together with Gate.io implements one of the unique ways to use NFT as a startup panel tool.


Market Making Pro dates back to 2016, since then more than 500 companies have become clients, and the capitalization of projects under Marketmaking.pro management exceeded 10 billion dollars. They have a great opportunity to launch a special collection at Gate NFT Box, which will include Metamask, Bitpay, Kraken, Opensea, Ledger, etc.

Gate together with MMPRO will be the first exchange in the world to sell companies' stocks via NFT. How is this possible? The answer is quite simple. They all get used to the idea that NFT is pixel-art, which is worth hundreds of ETH, but at the same time, people forget that NFT is the perfect tool for taking ownership.

It's one way to participate in their sales.  The internal process is safe and transparent.  Marketmaking.pro conducts a regular over-the-counter transaction process with early investors or shareholders in the companies they are considering, and users receive an NFT in which there is already a packaged distribution of interest for users. 

After purchasing the NFT, people need to pay for the purchased allocation at the Market Making Pro website, after which users can own the shares in the personal account of the partner bank Zimabank

Gate.io, Market Making Pro, and Zimabank open new opportunities for investment, which were previously open only to large funds.

Social Links

Medium: https://marketmaking.medium.com/

Twitter: https://mobile.twitter.com/MarketmakingPro

Telegram: https://t.me/market_making_pro_eng

Media Contact

Brand: Market Making Pro

Contact: Media team

Email: sale@marketmaking.pro

Website: https://marketmaking.pro/

SOURCE: Market Making Pro


You just read:

MMPRO Partners with Gate.io to Implement Unique Way to Use NFT as a Startup Panel Tool

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.