SiteTrax Powered by Netarus in Orlando for the AAPA Annual Convention & Expo 2022

SiteTrax at AAPA 2022 Conference

SiteTrax will be present to demonstrate its platform, which makes it simple to capture intermodal asset geolocations and share them within an organization.

SiteTrax's is committed to staying ahead of trends, sharing groundbreaking solutions, and learning how to improve the supply chain industry in ways that help transform global operational standards.” — Christopher Machut, CEO

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- September 30, 2022, Norfolk, Virginia - SiteTrax ™ by Netarus is pleased to announce that it will be exhibiting at the American Association of Port Authorities ( AAPA ) conference, which will be held October 16-19, 2022, at the Loews Royal Pacific Resort in Orlando, Florida. The company, known as an industry leader in providing innovative, low-cost, and technologically advanced solutions for yard management, container tracking, and chassis tracking, will be in Booth P407 to share its groundbreaking technology at the premier gathering of port professionals, terminal operators, service providers, and supply chain partners.“We are thrilled to be a part of this important annual convention and expo, and we look forward to showcasing our products and services, expanding our contacts, and meeting potential clients. Likewise, exhibiting at AAPA is an excellent chance to build relationships through valuable face-to-face interactions,” said Christopher Machut, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Netarus.SiteTrax, powered by Netarus, is a platform that makes it simple to capture intermodal container geolocation and share it in real-time within an organization. The innovative data analytics solution eliminates the need for existing costly log-keeping efforts.SiteTrax provides a revolutionary tool for collecting asset IDs by significantly speeding up data collection over traditional methods. The asset IDs (i.e., intermodal containers or chassis) can be quickly collected throughout the day using OCR technology via any smartphone or statically mounted camera. The asset's ID, geolocation, and image can be pushed into any TMS (Transportation Management System), YMS (Yard Management System), or other data management system in near real-time.SiteTrax's presence in the AAPA Expo Hall demonstrates the company's ongoing commitment to staying ahead of trends, sharing groundbreaking tracking solutions, and learning how to improve the fulfillment business in ways that help transform global operational standards.Furthermore, the event provides an excellent opportunity for SiteTrax to introduce key AAPA decision makers to one of the market's most cost-effective, user-friendly, and advanced yard tracking tools.SiteTrax by Netarus invites AAPA Expo 2022 attendees to visit them at booth P407. Attendees should also stop by their booth for a live interactive demonstration of the SiteTrax app, which will forever change how people think about asset management.About SiteTrax by Netarus: The Netarus-powered SiteTrax™ platform makes it simple to capture and share intermodal container geolocation. With the click of a button on any mobile device or SiteTrax's latest virtual gate solution, businesses can capture their container assets in real-time. When an asset is captured, its ID is transferred automatically to any public, enterprise, or distributed database, including YMS and Terminal Operating Systems (TOS).CONTACT: To learn more about SiteTrax™ powered by Netarus or to arrange an interview for an article, please contact us.Website: https://www.sitetrax.io/

