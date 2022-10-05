Content Creation Platform Visme Enhances Hybrid Workplace Collaboration with New Monday.com Integration
Visme, the all-in-one platform enabling users to design, collaborate, store, and share beautiful visual content has launched an integration with Monday.com.ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Visme, the all-in-one business platform enabling over 16 million global users to design, collaborate, store, and share beautiful visual content has launched an integration with Monday.com, the flexible platform where organizations can create workflows to manage anything they need.
With this integration, Monday.com users are able to install a Visme workspace directly within their Monday boards and documents, enabling them to create visual projects collaboratively with team members. All changes made to a Visme project embedded in a Monday workspace will update in Visme. Likewise, all changes made to an embedded project from the Visme dashboard will be reflected in the Monday workspace - so nothing is lost in translation.
For businesses, this means saving teams countless hours jumping between two applications. Previously, it was necessary to log into the Visme dashboard, search for and download your projects, then upload them to the Monday workspace for tracking and collaboration. This app integration bypasses that inconvenience and allows users to seamlessly connect their two accounts, enabling businesses to spearhead projects and execute strategic design concepts all in one place.
“The utility of this integration is especially valuable in the increasingly remote corporate world, allowing team members across time zones to continue collaborating on projects as if they were in the same office,” Visme CEO and founder Payman Taei said of the update. With so many tools built to facilitate this sort of productivity, the ability to actually have them work together, minimizing the need for the back-and-forth, is what really makes the difference for a business.
In today’s remote and hybrid work environment, it’s vital that companies provide their teams with tools that promote collaboration, communication, and productivity. Unfortunately, this well-meaning tactic can often contribute to tool overload, leaving employees feeling overwhelmed. The integration between Visme and Monday.com solves this application fatigue, seamlessly combining the two for collaboration on a single platform, giving teams all the flexibility they need while working remotely.
This integration can be accessed both from the Monday.com app marketplace and the Visme dashboard. Learn more about the integration here.
