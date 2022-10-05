AccentCare Welcomes New Chief People Officer

DALLAS, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AccentCare announces David Cook, Jr. as its new Chief People Officer. The post-acute health care company is looking forward to welcoming David, with his extensive knowledge of innovative human resource strategies that align with the current and future goals of the organization. "I am thrilled to welcome David onto our executive leadership team with his vast experience, and I know he is excited to dive in to work at AccentCare," said CEO, Stephan Rodgers.

Focusing on AccentCare's valuable workforce, he will foster an environment of opportunity and growth.

Consistently acknowledged as a highly effective, results-oriented leader, David has almost three decades of human resource experience, including 15 years of senior leadership experience in the health care sector. "I am eager to utilize and promote the resources available at AccentCare that will attract and retain talent that will grow with the company," said David. He comes to AccentCare from TriHealth Health System in Cincinnati, where he has served as Senior Vice President of Human Resources and Chief People Officer since 2016. He was named CHRO of the Year by HRO Today Magazine in 2021.

Known for delivering creative HR solutions, his contributions extend beyond the normal expectations of typical human resources management responsibilities. He brings strategic workforce planning skills to the position after introducing models to align talent resources with future organizational needs, including planned growth initiatives.

Focusing on AccentCare's valuable workforce, he will foster an environment of opportunity and growth. With current retention issues, David feels that investing in people and their opportunities translates into more satisfying careers, personal growth and better patient outcomes and thereby, a lasting competitive advantage. "I want to celebrate the people who work here and the mission driven work that they accomplish," he added.

David is an active member in his community. Currently, he is the board chair for Junior Achievement of Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana and a board member of Junior Achievement USA's national board. He has also served on other boards and volunteer organizations, including the committee chair for the Governance, Board, and Membership committee of Shearwater Education, a charter school servicing disadvantaged youth by helping them complete their high school diploma and teaching them core life and business skills. David Cook transitions into the post as Tammy Steele moves to the next phase of her career, leaving the organization at the end of the year. AccentCare looks forward to the contributions he will make as a valuable part of this team.

About AccentCare®

AccentCare is a nationwide leader and trusted guide in post-acute health care covering a broad continuum of services from personal, non-medical care to home health, palliative care, hospice, telehealth, and care management. Our innovative care models and strategic relationships with major health systems, physician groups, insurers, and value-based providers give us a full understanding of how to deliver the best possible experience for patients and their families. Because of these distinct advantages, we can relentlessly reimagine and advance the standards of care in our communities.

Headquartered in Dallas, our 30,000 compassionate professionals across the nation deliver on the promise of exceptional care in more than 260 locations, collectively serving more than 210,000 individuals across 30 states and the District of Columbia. Visit us at www.accentcare.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/accentcare-welcomes-new-chief-people-officer-301641605.html

SOURCE AccentCare