HOODIES4HEALING FOUNDATION NOW APART OF AMAZON SMILE

Hoodies 4 Healing Feeds 20,000 Souls in 2 years Hoodies 4 Healing Feeds Hundreds of Souls Each Week Hoodies 4 Healing Serves with Care Every Week

Serving hungry souls - one meal at a time” — RoseMary Tucker, Hoodies4Healing

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The team at Hoodies4Healing is excited to announce their affiliation with one of the top companies in the world through AmazonSmile. This connection opens up a whole new avenue of giving for all supporters. People can now shop at Amazon and make a donation to their favorite charity, the nonprofit 501(c)(3) faith-filled, powerhouse, Hoodies4Healing Foundation, at the same time. Nothing could be more convenient for those longing to help those in need.

AmazonSmile is a simple way for patrons to support their favorite charitable organization every time they shop, at no cost to them. AmazonSmile will donate 0.5% of their eligible purchases to the charitable organization of their choice. To shop at AmazonSmile, customers simply go to smile.amazon.com on their web browser or activate AmazonSmile on their Amazon Shopping app on their iOS or Android phone (found under settings on their app).

Hoodies4Healing is on a mission to eliminate homelessness and hunger in the city of Houston and beyond. Every Sunday their van filled with hot meals and thirst-quenching drinks is a welcomed sight for weary souls. This God focused, God driven, enthusiastic ministry carries out their labor of love with compassion and a smile. Their track record is highlighted with consistency and strength as they lock arms and join forces to fight hunger. Since November 2020 they have served over 20,00 people. The cold of winter nor the scorching heat of summer stopped them from filling empty bellies. In the past year Texas has been hit by plagues, floods and record heat waves but Hoodies4Healing has never missed a Sunday despite these unprecedented times.

Award winning, Hoodies4Healing has a campaign which is reaching out for monetary contributions to help reinforcement this worthy cause as they venture out into the underserved Houston community.

There are 4 ways to support this worthy cause:

1. Donate @ hoodies4healing .com

2. Shop amazonsmile

3. Shop in store Blessties Christian Apparel 18038 fm 529 Rd Suite d Cypress Texas 77449

4. Shop online www. hoodies4healing.com

For more information, please contact RoseMary Tucker at Hoodies4Healing, phone: 346-462-1601 or Email: Hoodies4Healing@gmail.com or

go to Website: www.Hoodies4Healing.com

Hoodies4Healing Helps the Homeless