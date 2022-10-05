Tyson Foods Builds its Future as OneTyson

Company positioned for growth by combining multiple corporate offices to world headquarters

/EIN News/ -- SPRINGDALE, Ark., Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyson Foods (NYSE: TSN) today announced plans to bring together all its corporate team members from the Chicago, Downers Grove and Dakota Dunes area corporate locations to its world headquarters in Springdale, Arkansas. The move will foster closer collaboration, enhance team member agility and enable faster decision making, positioning Tyson to win with its team members, customers, and consumers. Team members will begin the phased relocation in early 2023.



“Tyson’s diverse portfolio of products and brands provides us with an unmatched strategic advantage to serve our customers,” said Donnie King, President & CEO, Tyson Foods. “Bringing our talented corporate team members and businesses together under one roof unlocks greater opportunities to share perspectives and ideas, while also enabling us to act quickly to solve problems and provide the innovative products solutions that our customers deserve and value.”



Tyson is also announcing the expansion of Tyson’s world headquarters, which will include indoor and outdoor spaces designed to foster collaboration, connection and creativity. It will also include a number of features to enrich Tyson Foods team members’ work experience by accelerating change and innovation through diverse and dynamic spaces including state-of-the-art technology.

More details on this multi-year campus development, which will include the remodel of some existing facilities, will be announced over the coming months.

About Tyson Foods, Inc.

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is one of the world’s largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson and grown under four generations of family leadership, the Company has a broad portfolio of products and brands like Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Ball Park®, Wright®, Aidells®, ibp® and State Fair®. Tyson Foods innovates continually to make protein more sustainable, tailor food for everywhere it’s available and raise the world’s expectations for how much good food can do. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the Company had approximately 137,000 team members on October 2, 2021. Through its Core Values, Tyson Foods strives to operate with integrity, create value for its shareholders, customers, communities, and team members and serve as a steward of the animals, land and environment entrusted to it. Visit www.tysonfoods.com .

