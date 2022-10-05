The Curious Elephant Shines in Gail Kahn’s Book
A picturesque adventure of an elephant calf and her adventures with her herdPEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The author Ryke Leigh Douglas’s The Tale of Tumeleng tells the story of a newborn elephant calf named Tumeleng. Being born in a traveling elephant herd, young Tumeleng’s tale starts with her birth. The young elephant’s adventure then takes us with the herd as they search for a new shelter. Will young Tumeleng be a good little elephant and follow her parents’ supervision or will her curiosity get her into more trouble?
"The Tale of Tumeleng" is a work inspired by the author’s newfound passion towards endangered wildlife. Ryke Leigh Douglas is the author of multiple children’s books namely: “Sam’s Surprise,” “Molly The Trolley And Bud,” and “The Big Wheel.” The author shares her passion for reading by writing multiple picturesque books with lots of illustrations in hopes that the children reading her works will one day fall in love with reading as well. Her works are filled with lessons and stories that she hopes help instill positive traits in the children reading them.
"The Tale of Tumeleng" is the author’s culmination of her passion towards wildlife and educating children. Ray Leigh Douglas’ work focuses on highlighting the importance of children growing around a community and learning the inner workings of participating in one. Parental supervision is a vital aspect in the growth and development of children as their parents and community help them in learning good values and how to relate with other people. "The Tale of Tumeleng" proves to be equipped with all of these, including values for growth and development.
Join young Tumeleng in her adventures in the book "The Tale of Tumeleng" with valuable lessons showing children it’s okay to learn from our mistakes.
About Writers’ Branding
Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses. Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.
Lyn Goot
Writers’ Branding
media@writersbranding.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter