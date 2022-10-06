SiteTrax Powered by Netarus Showcased At IANA's Intermodal Expo 2022
SiteTrax, a platform for capturing and sharing intermodal container geolocation in real-time, was a standout presenter at the IANA Intermodal EXPO 2022.
SiteTrax's OCR platform and data capture were used to significantly improve an organization's operations, productivity, and even morale.”LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SiteTrax™ by Netarus is pleased to announce that it was on hand to introduce its latest Intermodal Asset Tracking Release at the Intermodal Association of North America's (IANA) 2022 EXPO, which took place September 12-14 at the Long Beach Convention Center in Long Beach, California. SiteTrax is a container and chassis asset identification and data capture solution. In addition to demonstrating this cutting-edge technology at IANA, the SiteTrax by Netarus team presented Increase Intermodal Yard Visibility with Inexpensive OCR in the Dialogue Box.
— SiteTrax Dialogue Box Presentation
According to Christopher Machut, Netarus' Founder and Chief Executive Officer, "being featured in the Dialogue Box was a highlight of the conference. The presentation was well-received, with many excellent questions and feedback, as well as an impactful presentation that sparked discussion, #SiteTraxEasy."
Machut walked attendees through a case study that demonstrated how SiteTrax's OCR platform and data capture were used to significantly improve an organization's operations, productivity, and even morale. The compelling case study described how one company was able to turn around a yard where truck drivers couldn't maneuver, containers were lost, drivers were frustrated, reconciliation was slow, and yard checks were too long. They were able to reclaim control of the yard and grow exponentially by using SiteTrax and creating solid data with a digital twin.
Furthermore, at IANA 2022, the SiteTrax team was able to showcase the most recent release of their Intermodal Asset Tracking technology in the exhibit hall. SiteTrax is a solution that automates the identification and data collection of container and chassis assets. Attendees were eager to learn about this revolutionary new innovation, which is extremely user-friendly, easily integrated, ideal for yard checks, and extremely cost-effective. Visitors to the SiteTrax booth were also treated to a hands-on demonstration of SiteTrax's capabilities using an enticing premium item.
The Intermodal Association of North America's (IANA) Intermodal EXPO was a major industry event, and the SiteTrax team had the opportunity to share their latest release with a variety of businesses while also learning about and witnessing some of the most recent technological advancements firsthand. As technology evolves, SiteTrax remains on the cutting edge and is poised to be a game changer in the industry.
About SiteTrax powered by Netarus: Netarus' SiteTrax™ platform makes it simple to capture and share intermodal container geolocation. With the click of a button on any mobile device or SiteTrax's latest virtual gate solution, businesses can capture their container assets in real-time. When an asset is captured, its ID is transferred automatically to any public, enterprise, or distributed database, including YMS and Terminal Operating Systems (TOS).
