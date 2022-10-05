Largest Ever TSS President's Club Group
TSS is pleased to welcome 24 franchisees into the President's Club, making this the largest ever inducted.OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The TSS Photography President’s Club is an exclusive group established to reward those TSS Franchisees who excel in all facets of the TSS system, including sales growth and leadership. Being selected into the club is the highest level of achievement within the TSS Photography organization and the most prestigious annual award.
TSS Photography took advantage of changes in the marketplace to eliminate the need for paper forms and data entry over the last two years. This makes them faster and more profitable. It has also allowed owners to operate growing businesses with less staff and to enjoy their businesses more. In the year following the pandemic, TSS has seen a 92% growth in sales – nearly doubling the business over the previous year. Due to this growth, TSS is pleased to welcome 24 franchisees into the President’s Club, making this the largest group ever inducted. We would like to honor:
• Rachel Sherman, TSS Photography Owner of South Florida
• Maggie Depoorter & Sue Taylor, TSS Photography Owners of Western Illinois
• Kellie Healy, TSS Photography Owner in Pittsburg, PA
• Lindsay and Steve Verdun, TSS Photography Owners in East Peoria, IL
• Rick Einheuser, TSS Photography Owner of Oakland & Genesee Counties
• Ronnie Thornberry, TSS Photography Owner in Massillon, OH
• Wayne & Caitlin Bowring, TSS Photography Owners in Hunterdon, NJ
• Jason Jackson & Michael Rauen, TSS Photography Owners in Corpus Christi, TX
• Steve Sindell, TSS Photography Owner in Richmond, VA
• Andray Stroud, TSS Photography Owner of South Houston
• Jennifer Lambertz, TSS Photography Owner in Lawrenceville, GA
• Mike Wheeler & Danial Lonchena, TSS Photography Owners in Seven Fields, PA
• Eldridge Short, TSS Photography Owner in Waldorf, MD
• Tim Will, TSS Photography Owner in Marion, IL
• Lori Greene, TSS Photography Owner in Mokena, IL
• Marie and Chris Keller, TSS Photography Owners in Denver, CO
• Sandra Banning, TSS Photography Owner in Salem, IL
• Desiree Troutner, TSS Photography Owner in Erie, PA
Congratulations to this outstanding group of business owners!
TSS Photography is the leader in sports, school & event photography. TSS Photography offers the most technologically advanced systems for capturing and marketing images in the volume photo industry including facial recognition features, mobile ordering, advanced green screen solutions and patented Virtual Groups. TSS owners enjoy working in their local communities with organizations that help with growth and development of local youth.
James Calabrese
TSS Photography Franchising
+1 800-336-4550 ext. 114
james.calabrese@tssphotography.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn