Relationship Between Science, Spirituality Examined

“Tapping The Source” World Class Conversations Led by Dr. and Master Zhi Gang Sha, Dr. John Demartini, Dr. Rulin Xiu, Queen Diambi, Susie PearlNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In anticipation of World Mental Health Day, a diverse cross section of spiritual and scientific leaders, behavior experts, authors, teachers and philanthropists reconvened on Sunday October 2 at “Tapping the Source,” the continuation of the virtual summit series launched in July by Dr. and Master Zhi Gang Sha and Dr. Deepak Chopra. Conversations from the second Tapping the Source empowered attendees to strengthen inner-peace and resiliency in spite of the unprecedented challenges impacting the world, and provided actionable solutions to help people struggling to improve their mental health.
Leading the all-day discussion was Dr. and Master Zhi Gang Sha, a Tao Grandmaster and 11x New York Times bestselling author. Dr. and Master Sha is a pioneer of Tao Calligraphy, a Chinese art form infused with healing powers that can transform one's mindset, wellbeing, health and relationships. He recently released a new book, titled “Tao Calligraphy to Heal and Transform Anxiety and Depression," and the impacts of his teachings have been recognized by some of the world’s most visible leaders and CEOs, including Maya Angelou and David Meltzer.
A host of supportive wellness icons also contributed to the program, including Dr. John Demartini, the world-renowned inspirational speaker and founder of the Demartini Institute who was also featured in the popular book and movie “The Secret”; Dr. Rulin Xiu, a University of California, Berkeley trained quantum physicist who heads the Hawaii Theoretical Physics Research Center and co-authored Tao Science; International humanitarian and founder of the Elikia Hope Foundation, Queen Diambi Kabatusuila Tshiyoyo Muata of the Democratic Republic of Congo; and Susie Pearl, the heroic brain cancer survivor and author of “The Art of Creativity.”
Following Dr. & Master Sha’s widely-acclaimed “Five Levels of Creation” teachings, each expert creatively brought to light aspects of mental health from the distinct perspective of the Soul, Heart, Consciousness, Energy, and Body.
"Our collective wisdom begs to understand the spiritual causes of mental health issues plaguing society today,” said Dr. and Master Sha. “Taking the spiritual lessons learned at Tapping the Source, we can transform and heal anxiety, depression and stresses at the root of our problems and uncover the solutions that can ease our minds. Sound mental health does not exist in a vacuum, it depends on constant connections with the soul, heart, consciousness, energy and body.”
“Depression is the frustration of trying to get something that is unattainable,” said Dr. John Demartini. “Stress is rooted in your ability or inability to adapt to a changing environment. In all likelihood, we’ve all been overwhelmed by mental health issues we don’t fully understand, and it’s pivotal in 2022 that we ask deep questions whose answers stabilize our perceptions and allow us to take command of our lives again.”
“Following Tao Science, the key to improving mental health is to enhance the connection with the vibrations and the resonance in our quantum field,” said Dr. Rulin Xiu, Ph.D. “The escalating mental health crisis facing humanity is due to the fact that millions of people are failing to connect and resonate with themselves and with nature, and we must change course immediately or this devastation will continue.”
“Reconnecting with your inner-self is essential to alleviating mental health struggles,” said Queen Diambi Kabatusuila Tshiyoyo Muata. “It’s astonishing that this isn’t addressed among the most underserved communities around the world, and as leaders, we must provide more tools for supporting equitable access to mental health care.”
“Awakening to higher levels of consciousness and tools for resiliency is an important subject in these challenging times,” said Susie Pearl. “I am delighted to share some of the deep wisdom from my near-death experience and discuss alongside many respected peers.”
The live online summit was attended by more than 1150 participants, and the program recording will remain available for 30 days. 100% of proceeds will target The Love Peace Harmony Foundation, The Elikia Hope Foundation, and the David Lynch Foundation, a range of community-serving non-profits. Tapping the Source is an initiative by Universal Soul Service Corp.
Dr. and Master Zhi Gang Sha is a Tao Grandmaster, international spiritual teacher, and 11-times New York Times bestselling author as well as an M.D. from China and Doctor of Traditional Chinese Medicine in China and Canada. Founder of Tao Academy, the Love Peace Harmony Foundation, the Sha Research Foundation, and the Tao Calligraphy meditation practice - combining the essence of modern Western medicine with ancient Taoist teachings to help people lead happier and healthier lives. Awarded the Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemorative Commission Award for promoting world peace. Featured on PBS with ‘The Power of Soul’ and ‘Soul Healing Miracles’. Awarded Spiritual Innovator of the Year in 2020 by the International Association of Top Professionals. Appointed to the position of Shu Fa Jia (National Chinese Calligrapher Master) as well as Yan Jiu Yuan (Honorable Researcher Professor) at the State Ethnic of Academy of Painting in China.
