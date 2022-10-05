Vernon County Deer Farm Confirmed With CWD

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: October 5, 2022

Contact: Kevin Hoffman, Public Information Officer, (608) 224-5005, kevin.hoffman@wisconsin.gov

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Depar​tment of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has confirmed that a white-tailed buck at a Vernon County deer farm has tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD). The results were confirmed by the National Veterinary Services Laboratories in Ames, Iowa.

The 1-acre farm has been placed under quarantine, meaning no live animals or whole carcasses are permitted to leave the property. DATCP and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) veterinarians and staff will conduct an epidemiological investigation.

CWD is a fatal, neurological disease of deer, elk and moose caused by an infectious protein called a prion that affects the animal's brain, and testing for CWD is typically only performed after the animal's death. DATCP regulates deer farms for registration, recordkeeping, disease testing, movement, and permit requirements.

