Tobyhanna State Park Rehabilitates ADA Fishing Pier

Improvements to the ADA fishing pier at Tobyhanna State Park ensure park visitors can enjoy the physical and mental health benefits of fishing.

CAMP HILL, PENNSYLVANIA, THE UNITED STATES, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of the latest venture in the Pennsylvania Statewide Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan’s (SCORP) priority of ensuring equity in access to Pennsylvania’s outdoors, the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation (PPFF) is excited to announce the rehabilitation of an ADA fishing pier at Tobyhanna State Park.

The project was made possible thanks to a grant from the Luzerne Foundation, PPFF donors and members, and the excellent craftsmanship of the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) park maintenance staff.

Tobyhanna State Park Complex Manager, Lee Dillon, comments, “We appreciate the support of PPFF in increasing our ability to support our visitors and increase accessibility.”

As a popular park destination, the Tobyhanna ADA pier receives heavy use, especially in the springtime. Against the shores of Tobyhanna lake, a cold-water fishery stocked with trout each year, the aging pier was deteriorating and in need of redecking and rerailing.

Now, with the ADA Pier’s improvements, park visitors will have improved accessibility to outdoor recreation and a pastime that has numerous physical and mental benefits.

Fishing is an excellent way to exercise. Moving to and from a fishing spot, baiting, and casting a line are physical activities that involve a variety of muscle groups.

Studies show that regular exercise helps to manage weight, reduce the risk of disease, strengthen bones and muscles, lower blood pressure, and improve one’s ability to do everyday activities. Not to mention that breathing fresh air and getting a Vitamin D boost from sunshine are connected to an improved immune system.

In terms of mental health benefits, spending time outdoors and engaging in outdoor recreation like fishing, reduces stress and improves emotional well-being.

“Fishing is often likened to meditation as it allows one to connect with the present moment and focus attention,” said Marci Mowery, President of PPFF. “Spending time in the company of others also decreases health risks and improves physical well-being and longevity.”

Yes, there are so many benefits to getting outdoors and at Tobyhanna State Park, exercising, reducing stress, and improving focus just got easier!

Visit the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation's website to learn more about its ongoing work to improve accessibility to Pennsylvania's public lands.