Cemtrex to Present at Dawson James Small Cap Growth Conference

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, NY, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX, CETXP), a technology company driving innovation in Internet of Things (IoT), security, machine vision & artificial intelligence, and augmented & virtual reality, will present at the Dawson James Small Cap Growth Conference being held at the Wyndham Grand Hotel in Jupiter, FL on October 12, 2022.



Cemtrex Chairman and CEO, Saagar Govil, will conduct in-person one-on-one meetings and deliver the Company’s presentation which can be viewed live and via replay at the webcast link below and will also be available on the HeartBeam investor relations website at cemtrex.com/investor-relations.

Dawson James Small Cap Growth Conference

Date: October 12, 2022

Location: Jupiter, FL

Presentation Time: October 12, 2022, at 9:30 am ET (6:30 am PT) in TRACK 2 - Preserve Ballroom B

Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/dawson7/cetx/2042300

Format: In-person 1x1’s and Presentations

Speakers: Chairman and CEO, Saagar Govil

Conference Website: Click here

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc. (CETX) is a leading multi-industry technology company that is driving innovation in markets such as Internet of Things (IoT), Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR & VR), and Artificial Intelligence and Computer Vision (AI & CV) in a wide range of sectors, including but not limited to consumer products, industrial manufacturing, digital applications, and intelligent security & surveillance systems. www.cemtrex.com.

