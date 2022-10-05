GT USA Wilmington Poised for Continued Growth
The Company announces strategic positioning for Edgemoor Development
“The last 9 months have seen record volumes and employment at the Port. We are actively recruiting more employees to support our growing operations. " ”WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On October 3, 2022, GT USA Wilmington (the “Company”), a wholly owned subsidiary of The Gulftainer Group, celebrated the start of its fifth year of operation at the Port of Wilmington. Amid uncertain economic times, the business continues to grow, both in terms of tonnage and employment. Through August 2022 tonnage throughput and labor hours increased 41% and 15%, respectively, over the same period last year.
— Joe Cruise, GT USA Wilmington CEO
Joe Cruise, CEO said, “The last 9 months have seen record volumes and employment at the Port. We are actively recruiting more employees to support our growing operations. I want to thank each employee for their hard work, dedication, and commitment to our customers. Our efforts continue to be devoted to providing excellent service to our current customers at the Port, growing new business, and the development of Edgemoor.”
As a part of the further development of the Port, the Board of Directors has been reconfigured. The Board is now composed of three Independent Directors: Tim Pohl, Michael Sullivan and Mike Jackson. Tim Pohl, who has been serving on the Board along with Michael Sullivan, will serve as Chairman of the Board. Mike Jackson, former Director of the Office for Management and Budget for the State of Delaware brings with him a new set of skills and experiences which will be particularly relevant.
Securing the capital to develop Edgemoor is a central priority for the Company. Edgemoor will expand capacity, create even more jobs, and highlight Wilmington as an economically attractive import and export hub. The Company continues to collaborate with its existing stakeholders to ensure additional capital is available for ongoing expansion plans.
Tim Pohl, Chairman said, “The Board would like to highlight the excellent results achieved by the GTW team and union labor at the Port of Wilmington and we look to build upon their success. I am also excited to lead the forthcoming capital raising process to position the new port of Edgemoor for a bright future.”
