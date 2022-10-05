LyondellBasell and Circularise collaborate with 4 value chain partners on a digital product passport using a blockchain
DPPs contain information associated with products to effectively track materials and their environmental impact. This aids companies to move towards more data driven circular innovation strategies.”THE HAGUE, THE NETHERLANDS, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Circularise and LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) announced their joint project on Digital Product Passports (DPP) in collaboration with value chain partners Neste, QCP, Uponor and Samsonite. This DPP prototype uses Circularise’s traceability software to create an unique digital record or “digital twin” of a product, capable of detailing its environmental impact and recording changes in its physical lifecycle. With these features, digital product passports will help to enable circular economy processes by making it easier to gather and share product data while facilitating tracking along the value chain.
“We are continuously looking for ways to innovate and support our customers with sustainable solutions that have a substantial impact up and down the value chain. This Digital Product Passport technology has the capability of delivering precise information about a product and providing insights into the product’s components and environmental impact as it moves through the value chain. It therefore also offers the possibility to better understand what can be done in the next part of the product life journey,” said Paula Sanabria Luque, Associate Director - Circular Polymer Solutions Europe at LyondellBasell. “In the future, the DPP will also give valuable information about greenhouse gasses. This can support everyone in the value chain in meeting their scope 3 emission goals”.
“Digital product passports contain information associated with products to effectively track materials and their environmental impact. This aids companies to provide data-based sustainability information, and helps them to move towards more data driven circular innovation strategies,” said Jordi de Vos, Circularise’s co-founder. “The information in the DPP can be accessible through a unique digital ID which will always stay with the product. When entering a new stage in the production or recycling process the DPP is updated, providing traceability for circular business models. This is in line with the European Commission’s plans to require digital product passports in the near future, which would contain information about the composition of goods on the European market to help boost their chances of being reused and recycled and help consumers make more informed purchasing decisions.”
A circular economy requires collaboration. That is why LyondellBasell and Circularise brought in upstream and downstream value chain players to join the digital product passport pilot project, including: renewable and recycled feedstock supplier Neste, mechanical recycler QCP, building and infrastructure systems manufacturer Uponor, as well as luggage manufacturer Samsonite. This collaboration allowed the parties to better understand their supply chains and gain knowledge about the life cycle impact of products.
At K Fair 2022, Circularise will showcase at their booth how digital product passports are created along a value chain by using blockchain technology. Visitors can explore the physical materials of LYB and the end product of Samsonite with their corresponding Digital Product Passports. K Fair visitors looking for more information or interested in joining the Digital Product Passport pilot project, please stop by LyondellBasell’s booth D12 in hall 8A or Circularise’s booth OA Hall 4 / 04.34 to continue the conversation.
About LyondellBasell
As a leader in the global chemical industry, LyondellBasell strives every day to be the safest, best operated and most valued company in our industry. The company’s products, materials and technologies are advancing sustainable solutions for food safety, access to clean water, healthcare and fuel efficiency in more than 100 international markets. LyondellBasell places high priority on diversity, equity and inclusion and is Advancing Good with an emphasis on our planet, the communities where we operate and our future workforce. The company takes great pride in its world-class technology and customer focus. LyondellBasell has stepped up its circularity and climate ambitions and actions to address the global challenges of plastic waste and decarbonization. In 2022, LyondellBasell was named as one of FORTUNE Magazine's "World's Most Admired Companies" for the fifth consecutive year. For more information, please visit www.lyondellbasell.com or follow @LyondellBasell on LinkedIn.
About Circularise
Circularise is a supply chain traceability and transparency start-up founded in The Netherlands in 2016. Circularise’s Software system helps suppliers in chemicals and plastics, battery materials, metals, and other industries to trace and share material data including bill of materials and environmental data without risking their sensitive information. By extension, it helps brands and OEMs to monitor their supply chains, get visibility into their own Scope 3 emissions, comply with upcoming due diligence regulations, and implement the circular economy in their operations. Visit the website: https://www.circularise.com or follow @Circularise on LinkedIn
