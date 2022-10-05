Author Danielle Salmonson's book "Damnasté: A Tale of Two Brothers" is a unique vampire story with a twist on hunters being hunted, when predators become prey

Recent release "Damnasté: A Tale of Two Brothers" from Page Publishing author Danielle Salmonson is a story about two men, brothers who are reunited after years of estrangement. After renewing their relationship, Hans, a vampire, and his brother take on a mission hunting down evil. In doing so, they cross paths with a vampire that seeks revenge for killing his lover.

KATY, Texas, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Danielle Salmonson, is a native of the San Francisco Bay Area who studied journalism at San Francisco State University. She has owned a Quarter Horse ranch and also performed and taught music. Now completed is her new book "Damnasté: A Tale of Two Brothers": the gripping final installment of the Damnasté trilogy that follows vampire Hans and his brother William as they set off to hunt down the forces of evil that plague the world.

"In the final book of the trilogy, Hans meets the brother of the man whose body he inhabits, William Cavutino," writes Salmonson. "William learns who his brother really is, and the two men form a relationship as brothers. Hans and William's history is told, and a lasting bond is forged as the two men travel the world together.

"After beginning a new life with Hans, William changes his name and sets out on a dangerous mission, hunting evil. Hans' loyalty keeps him by his brother's side on each of the hunts.

"All goes well until a vampire is killed during one of the hunts. This vampire was the companion of Fou-sang Rousseau, a criminally insane vampire from eighteenth-century France. Now Fou-sang hunts for the men who killed his lover."

Published by Page Publishing, Danielle Salmonson's captivating novel will leave readers on the edge of their seats as they follow along on Hans and William's suspenseful fight for survival. Expertly paced and full of surprising twists, "Damnasté: A Tale of Two Brothers" is the stunning and fitting conclusion of a riveting series and one that readers won't want to miss.

Readers who wish to experience this electrifying work can purchase "Damnasté: A Tale of Two Brothers" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

Media Contact

Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com

SOURCE Page Publishing