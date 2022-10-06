Submit Release
KYAN Therapeutics Announces Presentation of Clinical Utility of Ex-Vivo Platform at ASTRO and CTOS by Collaborators

SINGAPORE, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data on the feasibility of identifying therapeutic options in head and neck cancers and sarcoma with KYAN’s analytical ex vivo drug screening platform will be presented at the Annual Meetings of the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) and the Connective Tissue Oncology Society (CTOS).

Head and neck cancers are extremely aggressive and genetically diverse. With radiation as the main treatment modality and few targeted therapies, patients who develop radioresistance are left with limited treatment options and poor survival rates.

Sarcoma is a rare type of cancer with over 100 different subtypes that are difficult to treat, and have limited therapy options due to variable and low treatment responses. Studies have shown that standard of care has response rates of as little as 12%-14%.

For both cancer indications, there is an unmet need to predict patient response to the combination treatment and find other molecular markers that may improve patient outcome.

Information related to the presentations are as follows:

ASTRO 2022 64th Annual Meeting of the American Society for Radiation Oncology
October 23-26, 2022, San Antonio, TX, USA
Presenting Author: Sharon Pei Yi Chan, Cancer Science Institute of Singapore
Sessions: 112 A Quadratic Phenotypic Optimization Drug Screening Platform (QPOP) Identified Chromatin Modification as a Potential Strategy to Target Radioresistant (RR) Head and Neck Cancers (HNC) @ Sunday, Oct 23 8:10 AM

CTOS 2022 Annual Meeting
November 16 - 19, 2022, Vancouver, BC, Canada
Presenting Author: Sharon Chan, Cancer Science Institute of Singapore
Title: THERAPEUTIC VULNERABILITY AND RESISTANCE DURING PROGRESSION OF AN AGGRESSIVE SOLITARY FIBROUS TUMOUR

About KYAN

KYAN Therapeutics is a biotechnology company on a mission to bridge the cancer care gap by advancing revolutionary technologies. Our technology platforms were developed in collaboration with UCLA and the National University of Singapore, combining small data AI and biological experiments to define how therapies are developed and offered to patients. From drug development to personalized medicine, KYAN offers an efficient solution to identify the optimal outcome to millions of possible drug-dose combinations. KYAN's technology has been peer reviewed in several reputable and high impact factor journals and implemented in multiple clinical studies.

For more details, please visit https://www.kyantherapeutics.com

Media Contact:
Lisa Chow
email us here

