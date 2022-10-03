UZBEKISTAN, October 3 - The official welcoming ceremony of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan takes place

The official welcoming ceremony of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev took place on 4 October in Kossuth Lajos Square right by the Hungarian Parliament building in Budapest.

Guard of honor of foot and horse soldiers lined up on the square in honor of the distinguished guest. The military band played the national anthems of the two countries.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of Hungary Katalin Novák welcomed the members of the official delegations.

The welcoming ceremony ended with a solemn march of the Guard of Honor.

Source: UzA