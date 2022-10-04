Physics 2022 International Forum kicks off in Namangan

UZBEKISTAN, October 4 - The II International Forum “Physics 2022”, dedicated to the discussion of the current state and prospects for developing new areas of physics in Fergana Valley, has kicked off in Namangan.

The forum is attended by more than 200 representatives of science, rectors, academics, professors of leading higher education institutions of Russia, Malaysia, Belarus, the United States, Australia, France, Zambia, Italy, Portugal, India, China, South Korea, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.

Photos by Khotam Mamadaliyev

Source: UzA