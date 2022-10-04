Submit Release
Uzbekistan, Hungary agree on further developing the strategic partnership

UZBEKISTAN, October 4 - President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban continued negotiations in an expanded format with the participation of official delegations of the two countries.

The leaders stated that bringing relations between Uzbekistan and Hungary to the level of strategic partnership in 2021 is a truly historic event and meets the realities of the centuries-old friendship of peoples and the modern development of mutually beneficial cooperation.

The primary attention was paid to further enhancing political, trade, economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian interaction.

The President of Uzbekistan noted that the trade turnover had grown almost 3 times in recent years. The parties agreed on a targeted plan for bringing bilateral trade to $500 million in the near future.

Viktor Orban noted that Hungary considers Uzbekistan an important and long-term partner. The rich program of this visit is a clear confirmation of the mutual desire for comprehensive development of dialogue.

An agreement was reached to give a powerful new impetus to the development of cooperation in the agricultural, transport, pharmaceutical, textile, food, electrical, water-saving and industrial sectors.

The governments were instructed to create a joint Fund in the near future to finance priority projects.

Along with this, business forums and exhibitions will be held regularly, reserves will be used to the maximum and all areas of mutually beneficial cooperation will be covered.

The parties noted with satisfaction that the successful outcome of the business forum with the conclusion of investment and trade agreements worth more than $1 billion is a concrete practical result of the productive interaction between the two countries.

An agreement was reached on opening a diplomatic mission of the Republic of Uzbekistan in Budapest to promote the practical implementation of the agreements reached.

Following the meeting, the leaders of Uzbekistan and Hungary confirmed their commitment to further strengthening bilateral friendship and strategic partnership.

Source: UzA

