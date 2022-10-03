Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,458 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 261,158 in the last 365 days.

The President of Uzbekistan honors the memory of the Hungarian heroes

UZBEKISTAN, October 3 - President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, as part of his official visit to Hungary, laid a wreath at the memorial column on the Heroes’ Square in Budapest.

The President of Uzbekistan honored the memory of prominent figures who contributed to the formation of the Hungarian statehood. The ceremony was held with the participation of the guard of honor, accompanied by a military band.

Heroes’ Square is one of the main squares of the city of Budapest. It is included in the UNESCO World Heritage List. The Millennium Monument with 7 leaders of the Magyar tribes on a pedestal stands in its center. It is dedicated to the acquisition by the Hungarians of a modern homeland and the founding of the Kingdom of Hungary.

The memorial also includes 2 colonnades with sculptures of prominent personalities of the Hungarian people. A memorial plate in honor of the heroes of Hungary is erected in front of the memorial.

Source: UzA

Поделиться

You just read:

The President of Uzbekistan honors the memory of the Hungarian heroes

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.