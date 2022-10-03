The President of Uzbekistan honors the memory of the Hungarian heroes

UZBEKISTAN, October 3 - President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, as part of his official visit to Hungary, laid a wreath at the memorial column on the Heroes’ Square in Budapest.

The President of Uzbekistan honored the memory of prominent figures who contributed to the formation of the Hungarian statehood. The ceremony was held with the participation of the guard of honor, accompanied by a military band.

Heroes’ Square is one of the main squares of the city of Budapest. It is included in the UNESCO World Heritage List. The Millennium Monument with 7 leaders of the Magyar tribes on a pedestal stands in its center. It is dedicated to the acquisition by the Hungarians of a modern homeland and the founding of the Kingdom of Hungary.

The memorial also includes 2 colonnades with sculptures of prominent personalities of the Hungarian people. A memorial plate in honor of the heroes of Hungary is erected in front of the memorial.

Source: UzA