Uzbekistan, Hungary Presidents discuss issues of enhancing strategic partnership

UZBEKISTAN, October 3 - President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with the President of Hungary Katalin Novák at the Sándor Palace in Budapest.

The President of Uzbekistan left a record in the Book of Honored Guests, and a joint photographing of the Presidents took place.

The heads of state exchanged views on further building up Uzbekistan – Hungarian multifaceted strategic partnership.

It was emphasized that deep historical ties, common values and similar mentality of the two peoples are a solid foundation for enhancing and strengthening friendly relations. The role of orientalists in the study of the history of relations and the rich cultural heritage of the peoples of the two countries, including Arminius Vámbéry, Ishaq Ibrahim and others, was noted.

The Presidents noted with satisfaction the dynamic development of bilateral cooperation, the deepening of a broad political dialogue, the continuation of mutual support, and the promotion of inter-parliamentary and public relations.

Building up trade-economic and investment cooperation is an important priority. It was stated that in recent years the volume of trade turnover has almost tripled.

Uzbekistan – Hungary Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation and Uzbekistan – Hungary Business Council, whose second meeting was held on October 3 this year in Budapest, play a special role in activating this direction.

The parties agree that the inclusion of Uzbekistan in the GSP+ system of preferences of the European Union opens up new opportunities for a significant increase and diversification of mutual trade.

The cultural-humanitarian sphere has an important role in the development of cooperation between Uzbekistan and Hungary. It was noted that the Hungarian Government decided to increase the quotas allocated annually for students and doctoral students of Uzbekistan through the Hungaricum program to 170 scholarships.

The expediency of holding second Uzbekistan – Hungary Forum of Rectors of higher education institutions was noted.

The Heads of state also exchanged views on the current international and regional issues, discussed the continuation of intensive dialogue and mutual support within multilateral structures.

Following the meeting, the President of Uzbekistan invited the President of Hungary to visit Uzbekistan at any time convenient for her.

