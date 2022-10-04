UZBEKISTAN, October 4 - The President of Uzbekistan and the Prime Minister of Hungary hold a meeting in a contracted format

At the Carmelite Palace in Budapest, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban held bilateral talks in a contracted format.

Issues of further enhancing and deepening the strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and Hungary were considered during the talks.

The President of Uzbekistan sincerely thanked the Leader of Hungary for the warm welcome and cordial hospitality.

The President of Uzbekistan noted with deep satisfaction the dynamic development and consistent strengthening of the multifaceted strategic partnership between the two countries. It was emphasized that the agreements following the official visit of the Head of the Government of Hungary to Uzbekistan in March 2021 opened a new page in relations between Uzbekistan and Hungary, and brought bilateral cooperation to a higher level.

Contacts at various levels have intensified. A productive political dialogue and inter-parliamentary interaction have been established. Joint projects are being implemented in trade, economic and investment spheres, cultural and humanitarian exchanges are increasing.

At the meeting, the main attention was paid to further enhancing trade and economic collaboration and implementing joint investment projects, including industrial cooperation. In this context, the complementarity and similarity of the development strategies of national economies aimed at diversification and industrialization were emphasized.

It was noted that in recent years the trade turnover has already increased almost three times and there are all opportunities and prerequisites for its multiple increases. This is also facilitated by Uzbekistan’s obtaining the GSP+ status of the European Union.

The parties intend to provide mutual benefits and preferences and organize joint production of finished products with access to the markets of the CIS countries, East and South Asia, as well as the Middle East.

Promising areas of cooperation are pharmaceuticals, agriculture, electrical and mechanical engineering, innovation, digitalization, transport, and scientific research.

The two countries' leaders also discussed the current international and regional issues. Interaction within the framework of international structures, including the UN, the OSCE, the Organization of Turkic States and others, were considered.

Hungary's Prime Minister confirmed his participation in the First Summit of the Organization of Turkic States scheduled for November this year, in Samarkand.

Source: UzA