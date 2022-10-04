Submit Release
The signed documents will contribute to developing a strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and Hungary

UZBEKISTAN, October 4 - The signed documents will contribute to developing a strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and Hungary

Bilateral documents were signed following the summit in Budapest.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Prime Minister Viktor Orban signed a Joint Statement on the Development of a Strategic Partnership between the Republic of Uzbekistan and Hungary.

The document notes the friendly, open and constructive spirit of the past talks, provides for the intensification of comprehensive mutually beneficial cooperation, and marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

15 documents were signed at the level of governments, ministries and agencies of the two countries, providing for further enhancing the strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and Hungary. The signed documents include:

– Joint program for the development of industrial cooperation for 2023-2024;

– Action Plan for the development of cooperation in science and technology;

– Action Plan to enhance cooperation in agriculture;

– Agreement on cooperation in physical culture and sports;

– Agreement on cooperation in science development.

Memorandums were also signed on cooperation in customs, justice, environmental protection, horticulture and greenhouses, viticulture, investments, as well as on cooperation between the Academy of Public Administration of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the University of Public Service of Hungary, Samarkand region and Hajdú-Bihar district, Information and Analytical Center for International Relations and the Institute for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Tashkent State Agrarian University and the Hungarian University of Agriculture and Life Sciences.

Source: UzA

