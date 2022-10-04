Submit Release
The President of Uzbekistan completes his visit to Hungary

UZBEKISTAN, October 4 - The President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev completed his two-day official visit to Hungary.

The President of Uzbekistan met with the President of Hungary Katalin Novák. Plans for the implementation of specific investment projects in Uzbekistan were considered with the businesspeople of this country.

Talks were held with Prime Minister Viktor Orban, following which a solid package of documents was signed.

Following the visit, Minister of Economic Development Márton Nagy and other officials saw off the distinguished guest at the Liszt Ferenc International Airport.

Source: UzA

