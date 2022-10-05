TradeTech's PCI Shows Uranium Production Cost Increases Due to Inflation

TradeTech's monthly Production Cost Indicator™ (PCI) value, which captures the company's proprietary judgment of the life-of-mine full cost (LoM C3™) necessary to incentive and support new primary uranium production, increased 6.6 percent (US$3.50) in September to $56.20 per pound U3O8, marking 16 months without decline and the highest value since the Indicator's inception in April 2020.

TradeTech's monthly Production Cost Indicator™ (PCI) value, which captures the company's proprietary judgment of the life-of-mine full cost (LoM C3 ™) necessary to incentive and support new primary uranium production, increased 6.6 percent (US$3.50) in September to $56.20 per pound U3O8, marking 16 months without decline and the highest value since the Indicator's inception in April 2020.

The greatest driver behind the increase in September's PCI is a concerted shift toward TradeTech's LoM C3 indicator used in the company's Forward Availability Model (FAM) 2. For context, TradeTech evaluates two cost scenarios when conducting its price analysis. While FAM 1 production costs are typically consistent with good project development, FAM 2 reflects a cost profile associated with greater susceptibility to risk. Identification of cost-related risk, such as inflation, means that projects have a greater propensity to produce uranium concentrates toward the upper levels of TradeTech's maximum conceivable production cost assumptions.

"TradeTech's perception of risk specific to each uranium project, including considerations of how risk translates to—and impacts—mining and production economics is particularly relevant to the company's assessment of uranium production costs. This application of sensitivity testing can identify and quantify project-specific risks, as well as opportunities," said TradeTech President Treva Klingbiel.

Notably, TradeTech's PCI comprises many projects that completed feasibility studies and technical reports through 2020 and in 2021, before significant increases in the cost of key consumables, reagents, services, and transport gathered momentum. TradeTech continues to update its own forecast of future project economics against the prevailing trends and trajectories of mine-gate and mine-to-market inflation.

