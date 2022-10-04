Submit Release
Gov. Wolf Applauds President Biden’s Federal Actions to Protect Reproductive Rights

Governor Tom Wolf applauded new guidelines and grants announced today by the Biden Administration, directed at further protecting reproductive rights 100 days after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade case.

“I applaud President ​Joe Biden for the action he’s taking today because, simply put, it reflects the will of a majority of Pennsylvanians and Americans, who want their reproductive rights to be protected,” said Gov. Wolf. “I join the president in committing to this fight and vowing to always defend a person’s right to make decisions about their own body. It’s despicable that in certain states, pregnant people and health care providers are facing criminal penalties for accessing and providing reproductive services, and as long as I am governor, that will not happen in Pennsylvania.”

In July, Gov. Wolf signed an executive order immediately ensuring out-of-state residents may enter Pennsylvania to access reproductive health care services in the commonwealth. In May, Governor Wolf also joined 16 governors across the nation to call for immediate passage of the Women’s Health Protection Act, which would protect access to abortion across the country and take any additional or necessary steps to codify protections under Roe. The Women’s Health Protection Act passed the U.S. House of Representatives last September but has not yet passed the U.S. Senate. 

“Those against reproductive rights are the loud minority, and they really aren’t pro-life – they are anti-freedom,” said Gov. Wolf. “Bans on abortion increase rates of maternal mortality, cause financial hardship that hurt families and our economy, and put people in abusive relationships at more risk.”

Since taking office, Governor Wolf has vetoed three different anti-abortion bills introduced by members of Pennsylvania’s General Assembly and vowed to veto the rest.

Governor Wolf is a leader consistently at work for the people of Pennsylvania. Learn more about how his Priorities for Pennsylvania have fueled the commonwealth’s comeback, leaving Pennsylvania in a much better place than when he arrived.

