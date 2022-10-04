Gov. Wolf Reminds Older Pennsylvanians of Upcoming 2023 Medicare Open Enrollment Period, Free Insurance Counseling Available through PA MEDI 

Governor Tom Wolf today is reminding older Pennsylvanians and Medicare beneficiaries of the annual open enrollment period that begins Saturday, October 15, 2022 and ends Monday, December 7, 2022. Any new coverage selected, or changes made to existing benefits, takes effect January 1, 2023.

During open enrollment, new Medicare beneficiaries can sign up for Medicare Prescription Drug coverage and health plans to complement Medicare, and current Medicare beneficiaries can review and join, switch, or drop Medicare Advantage or Prescription Drug Coverage so their plan better meets their needs.

“Combing through the numerous health care options, and navigating the online platforms, can often be tedious and overwhelming,” said Gov. Wolf. “In order to help Medicare beneficiaries sort through their options, the Pennsylvania Department of Aging offers free, objective health benefits counseling through PA MEDI. There, beneficiaries can compare their current rates and coverage to other Medicare plan options on the market, to help them make an informed decision about keeping their current plan or changing their coverage.”

Help from PA MEDI (Pennsylvania Medicare Education and Decision Insight) is available through Pennsylvania’s 52 Area Agencies on Aging (AAAs). The specially trained counselors can assist beneficiaries with plan comparisons, help with enrollment in a new plan, and evaluate eligibility for any of Pennsylvania’s Medicare cost-savings programs.

PA MEDI’s service is free, confidential, objective, and provides easy-to-understand information about Medicare Advantage Plans, prescription drug plans, and Medicare Supplement plans. Counselors assist beneficiaries, their families and caregivers in making informed health insurance decisions that optimize cost-savings and access to health care benefits.

During this time of year, consumers may see or hear television and radio ads with celebrities endorsing Medicare Advantage plans’ extra benefits and free offers. Although these ads may mimic official Medicare communication, the ads are from brokers or agents who receive financial incentives to enroll beneficiaries in these plans. Consumers should be cautious when interacting with such advertisements, and are encouraged instead to seek trusted, unbiased help through their local Area Agency on Aging.

PA MEDI Counselors do not sell Medicare products but rather offer current, unbiased Medicare education to help people make the most informed choice about the Medicare options available to them.

Individuals can learn more about PA MEDI, events and programs, or becoming a volunteer on the Department of Aging’s website or by calling the PA MEDI Helpline at 1-800-783-7067, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Older adults can also call their local AAA.

