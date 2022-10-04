Hazim Gaber Ranked #1 on Amazon New Releases For CompTIA A+ Exam Prep Book
Mechanical Engineer & CEO of HSM Global & ehZee corporation, Hazim Gaber’s new edition of Pass the CompTIA A+ Exam has ranked top spot on Amazon’s new releases.ALBERTA, CANADA, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hazim Gaber has published the 1st edition of Pass the CompTIA A+ Exam 220-1101 (Core 1) and 220-1102 (Core 2), a comprehensive, step-by-step exam prep guide developed by top IT professionals in the field. The book has ranked #1 New Releases on Amazon.
The CompTIA Security+ is a global certification that validates any candidate’s rudimentary skills and knowledge to perform core security functions when pursuing a career in IT security. The book contains all 9 main topics in the exam with in-depth explanations as well as sample questions and real-life applications. The key topics covered range from software and hardware troubleshooting to network security and protocols.
“The book was written with aspiring IT professionals in mind and answers any possible question they have when it comes to taking on the CompTIA A+ exam,” says Hazim Gaber. “Every topic covered within the guide has been vetted and approved by experienced and certified IT specialists.”
Gaber holds certifications for Cisco, VMWare, EMC, and Crestron. He has hands-on experience configuring switches and routers as well as setting up storage appliances and mounting access points. While programming is not his specialty, he can code in C++, Perl, Java, PHP, and JavaScript. His engineering background has provided him with experience in fluid mechanics, feedback control, and product design. He has worked with Fortune 500 companies including Ford, GM, and Apple.
For more news and information on Hazim Gaber, please visit his Linkedin profile.
