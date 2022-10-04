Provincial response and recovery efforts continue into second week

CANADA, October 4 - Road and work crews across the Island are making more community level progress with power restoration.

PEI EMO continues to coordinate on the ground supports through the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure, the Canadian Armed Forces, Team Rubicon and Samaritan’s Purse to assist Maritime Electric with repairs to critical infrastructure.

Fire and Road Safety

Safety remains a top priority as crews continue to work diligently on power restoration to Island communities. Residents should always keep a safe distance from any working crew, downed power lines, and areas where large debris may pose a public safety risk.

Motorists are reminded to slow down and obey additional traffic control measures to allow crews to work safely.

As more households’ power returns, residents are reminded to ensure all home heat generating appliances or sources such as stoves, ovens, and space heaters are turned off to avoid any potential fire hazards.

Residents who are currently using other fuel sources for heating or maintaining some household appliances are reminded to continue practicing safe fire prevention measures. This includes ensuring combustible materials are placed away from ignition sources and continuing safe generator use practices.

Burn permit reminders

The Department of Environment, Energy and Climate Action are available to issue burn permits. Residents are reminded that permits allow them to burn grasses, leaves, branches and other woody materials. It is important that burned materials are discarded appropriately to avoid any potential fire risks to their and neighbouring properties.

Debris Pick-up and Disposal

Residents clearing trees and cleaning debris on their personal property are reminded to avoid areas of their property where there may be downed power lines and when crews are working on restoration efforts. Power tools should only be operated by those who have prior knowledge or expertise.

Anyone with fallen trees or large debris on their personal property that pose a safety risk can call 1-833-734-1873 or go to any Access PEI location to request assistance. Islanders can also email fionacleanup@gov.pe.ca or fill out the webform.

Debris removal will start once the demand for road clearing and clean-up efforts has reduced.

IWMC announced today additional information on upcoming disposal schedules and waste drop-off operating hours.

Shelter Supports

Any resident needing temporary emergency shelter can call 2-1-1 to be connected to the Shelter Support Line or call them directly from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. seven days of the week at 1-833-220-4722.

Residents can also seek temporary disaster shelter directly at the Murchison Centre (17 St Pius X Avenue, Charlottetown). No pre-registration is required.

Anyone with transportation needs can call 1-833-335-0543, leave a voicemail, and the Canadian Red Cross (CRC) will make those arrangements

Ground Search and Rescue (GSAR)

Members of the Ground Search and Rescue continue to knock on residents’ doors when requested through PEI EMO and will also proactively check on residents of unincorporated areas who are still experiencing power outages. Members of GSAR will be assessing residents’ needs as part of door knocks and providing this information back to PEI EMO to help distribute supplies to those in need.

Anyone who would like to have members of GSAR check on a loved one can do so by calling 1-833-796-0642 or submitting a request by email fionaresponse@gov.pe.ca.

Insurance and Provincial Disaster Financial Assistance Program

As more individuals and households receive confirmation of uninsurable losses through their insurance providers, residents can begin submitting their applications to the Provincial Disaster Financial Assistance Program for uninsurable losses.

The online self-assessment tool will confirm individuals, not-for-profit organizations and small business’ eligibility, and the tool will bridge applicants to the program form. Anyone who cannot complete the program form online can contact Canadian Red Cross directly by phone 1-833-966-4225 between the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Financial Assistance for Seniors

Seniors age 65 and older who have been impacted by Hurricane Fiona can now apply for a one-time $100 grocery voucher. Those who have previously applied and received the $100 one-time payment through the Seniors’ Grocery Voucher Program will automatically receive a $100 grocery voucher through the same delivery method that was previously requested.

Seniors will receive $150 for each household registered with the Seniors Independence Initiative. Any household who receives these benefits will be contacted by Social Programs staff to arrange the best delivery method.

Targeted Supports for Social Assistance Clients

Social assistance clients will receive $150 for each social housing household (including mobile rental voucher and rental supplement recipients).

Individuals will receive $150 for each social program recipient and dependent (Social Assistance and Assured Income)

Island Household Financial Assistance

Island households who have been impacted financially by Hurricane Fiona can apply to the Canadian Red Cross for $250 per household in financial support. Households are asked to register with the Canadian Red Cross online or by calling 1-800-863-6582 between 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. daily. Once registered, the Canadian Red Cross will provide further instructions on how funds will be distributed to the applicant based on their preference.

Media Availability

There will be no public press briefing on October 4, 2022, however the Director of Public Safety Tanya Mullally and Canadian Red Cross Director responsible for PEI and New Brunswick Bill Lawlor will be available this afternoon between 2:00 – 2:45 p.m. for interview requests. Kim Griffin of Maritime Electric will be available between 3:15-4:00 p.m. this afternoon.

Media contact:

Vicki Tse

Justice and Public Safety

vickitse@gov.pe.ca

Backgrounder:

On behalf of the province, the Prince Edward Island Emergency Measures Organization (EMO) is responsible to coordinate, manage emergency management activities and respond when requested by a municipality or in a province-wide emergency. The purpose of emergency management is to save lives, preserve the environment and protect property and the economy. The municipality or province-wide emergency is continually reassessed, and Islanders will be updated as new information becomes available.

Everyone is encouraged to follow these safety measures:

Stay away from downed power lines and poles as more and more electrical infrastructure comes back online. Follow Maritime Electric for further advice.

Do not walk, work, cut or clean up trees or other debris near any downed power lines.

Do not use tools that may cause danger or injury without prior knowledge or expertise. Islanders needing help to clear debris are asked to visit Fiona Clean Up for more information.

Never leave candles unattended.

Make sure stoves and other fire hazards are turned off, so they do not pose a fire risk when the power is turned on.

Never use a generator in an attached garage, even with the door open.

Never use a generator on flammable infrastructure such as decks.

Do not use generators in apartments or condos.

Never use outdoor cooking units such as camping stoves, barbeques or butane burners inside your home or near your windows and doors.

Carbon monoxide and smoke alarms are essential safety tools. Everyone should purchase one for their residence. When running a generator, make sure your carbon monoxide and smoke alarms are in good working order.

Food that is normally refrigerated must be discarded after 24 hours without power. Frozen food must be discarded after 48 hours without power. When in doubt, throw it out. Check PEI’s Environmental Health for additional information.

Call 911 in case of any emergency.

