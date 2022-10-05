ENVO Next Move - An Industry First Design Contest for the New Generation of Sustainable Personal Transportation
The contest is aimed at encouraging visionary and creative talents to shape the future of electric micro-mobilityBURNABY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ENVO Drive Systems, a BC-based engineering firm focused on electric mobility, today launched ENVO Next Move, an industry first and premier design contest with the aim of encouraging creative and leading minds to shape the future of sustainable personal transportation.
“ENVO Next Move represents a significant initiative for our team. We want to work with passionate and like-minded individuals who care about the future of e-mobility. Unlike cars and known EVs which come in limited current configurations, the new chapter of electric micro-mobility will be a combination of multiple niche mobility concepts each addressing specific applications from urban to rural, from on-road to off-road, and from sea to sky,” said Ali Kazemkhani, CEO at ENVO Drive Systems. “We hope to see a high volume of creative sustainable engineering designs come in the formal invitations.”
There are four different categories of electric personal mobility in ENVO Next Move: Weather Protected Electric Bike/Trike concept (Velomobile), Snow Electric Mobility Solution, Water Micro Electric Mobility Solution, and All-Terrain Electric Platform. Contestants can join individually or in teams of up to four people and submit a maximum of one submission per category. They will retain full ownership over their designs.
ENVO Next Move provides a $15,000.00 CAD prize pool, with the top 50 entries receiving an opportunity to work with, and learn from, top mobility experts for a two-month period. Those who make it to the top 10 may even have the chance of seeing their design brought to life with a prototype.
Contestants can start registering to receive the contest guidelines as well as get added to the mailing list for the latest news right away. To join the challenge, individuals or teams must register and upload designs based on submission criteria on https://nextmove.envodrive.com/. Only entries submitted from October 11 to December 11, 2022 will be considered eligible for the contest. The top 50 finalists will be announced on January 11, 2023.
About ENVO Drive Systems
ENVO Drive Systems is an innovative Canadian engineering company with a focus on evolving electric mobility to offset the impact of fossil fuels on our planet. With a vision to be the preferred e-mobility choice for the sustainable future of our planet, ENVO will continue to offer well-engineered, easy to maintain, modern and reasonably priced, clean energy e-mobility solutions for road, snow or water.
There are over 12,000 riders in the ENVO community, collectively saving over 85 million KGs of CO2 every year by opting for clean energy instead of using fossil fuels. ENVO is participating in the global commitment to cleaner air and reduced greenhouse emissions.
ENVO is committed to electric mobility. #ENVOLUTION
