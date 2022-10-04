Emerald Garner’s "Finding My Voice: On Grieving My Father, Eric Garner, and Pushing for Justice" was published today
Her powerful and vulnerable essays call for both the transformation of the justice system and police force, as well as accountability for those in power.
Emerald Garner has fought tirelessly for justice for her father Eric Garner. Her story is one that needs to be heard.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Haymarket Books published Emerald Garner’s memoir, "Finding My Voice: On Grieving My Father, Eric Garner, and Pushing for Justice," on Oct. 4, 2022. It was co-written with actress and activist Monet Dunham and athlete and activist Etan Thomas.
Emerald and her family dealt with the unfathomable grief of losing her father, Eric Garner, on July 17, 2014. After this event, Emerald and her family suffered from unsympathetic camera lenses, the stares and whispers of strangers, and the inability to mourn in private. Garner wrote this memoir to share the aftermath of losing a parent in such a public case of violence and how that crushes a family's life.
This memoir is more than just a story of trauma and grief. Emerald also interviewed Lora Dene King (Rodney King's daughter) and various WNBA athletes who have taken up the cause of getting justice for Eric Garner and other victims like him. These interviews shed light on a new wave of female activists and the purpose behind their unrelenting activism.
In this unforgettable memoir, Emerald Garner recounts her father’s cruel and unjust murder, the immense pain that followed, the pressures of exploitative media, and her difficult yet determined journey as an activist against police violence. Her powerful and vulnerable essays call for both the transformation of the justice system and police force, as well as accountability for those in power.
Today, Emerald is the Executive Director of her non-profit, We Can't Breathe Inc, named after her late father, Eric Garner, and her sister Erica Garner. Emerald echoes the “warrior” in her, which is in memory of her sister, who died from a massive heart attack as a result of her broken heart fighting for justice for her father on December 30, 2017.
Emerald will discuss her memoir at book events in New York City, including Daughter Cafe in Brooklyn (co-hosted by Adanne Bookshop and attended by co-author Monet Dunham) on Oct. 4, Word is Change Bookstore on Oct. 6 (in conversation with co-authors Monet Dunham and Etan Thomas), and the National Action Network on Oct. 8, where Emerald will be in conversation with Reverend Al Sharpton. Virtual events will be held by Community Bookstore on Oct. 12 and Book & Puppet Bookstore in collaboration with the Easton Area Public Library and Lafayette College on Oct. 27.
About the Author:
Emerald Snipes-Garner is the youngest daughter of six children and is currently the Executive Director of the nonprofit We Can’t Breathe Inc., which is inspired by her late father, Eric Garner, and her sister Erica Garner.
About the Book:
Finding My Voice:On Grieving My Father, Eric Garner, and Pushing for Justice was published on October 4, 2022, by Haymarket Books. It can be purchased in paperback for $17.95 or in hardcover for $36.00.
