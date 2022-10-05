Steptoe & Johnson to Sponsor Legal Panel at Appalachian Hydrogen & Carbon Capture Conference

Understanding the Business Issues for CCS Is Critical

We are excited to have Dave Flannery of Steptoe & Johnson leading this panel. Dave has the deep background knowledge to bring this issue to life.” — Tom Gellrich CEO & Founder, H2 CCS Network

CANONSBURG, PA, U.S., October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Steptoe & Johnson PLLC environmental attorney, David M. Flannery, a member of the Legal and Regulatory Committee of the Interstate Oil and Gas Compact Commission, will moderate a legal panel entitled “Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) Issues that Challenge Progress” at the Appalachian Hydrogen & Carbon Capture Conference in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania on November 10 at the Hilton Garden Inn Pittsburgh Southpointe.

Steptoe & Johnson attorneys have been at the forefront of CCS issues. The team guides clients through the regulatory framework and legal issues related to CCS projects, understands the business issues facing CCS stakeholders, and provides full-service cross-departmental assistance to clients — from property rights, transactional, operational, environmental, regulatory, and carbon capture tax credits (45Q) to legislative action and litigation.

“We are excited to have Dave Flannery of Steptoe & Johnson leading this panel,” stated Tom Gellrich, CEO and Founder of H2 CCS Network. “Dave has the deep background knowledge to bring this issue to life.”

The passage of the Bilateral Infrastructure Bill and the Inflation Reduction Act have billions budgeted for hydrogen generation and carbon capture sequestration. The Feds have not distributed these funds. Many corporations, organizations and businesses are wondering what is the status of the programs. The Appalachian Hydrogen & Carbon Capture Conference will feature panels and speakers to provide real insight which will allow companies to plan for 2023 and beyond.

About Steptoe & Johnson

Steptoe & Johnson PLLC is a law firm nationally recognized for its strengths in energy law with more than a century of know-how in the areas of business, labor and employment, and litigation. Steptoe & Johnson has over 400 lawyers and other professionals practicing in 18 offices in Colorado, Kentucky, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, and West Virginia. Visit and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.