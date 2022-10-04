Small Business Regulatory Review Board Website Enhancements

Posted on Oct 4, 2022 in News

Small Business Regulatory Review Board

For Immediate Release: October 4, 2022

Redesign simplifies information gathering and regulation updates

HONOLULU—The Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism’s (DBEDT) Small Business Regulatory Review Board (SBRRB) is pleased to announce enhancements to the SBRRB website that will make it simpler for small business owners and other users to navigate government regulations.

“Small businesses want to succeed, generate income, and grow, but sustainability may be impacted by rules and regulations,” said Robert Cundiff, SBRRB chair. “If you are a small business and a state or county government rule or regulation is negatively impacting your business, we want to hear about it.”

Enhancements include:

A redesigned homepage with specific actions for that small business, business intermediaries such as trade groups and associations, and government can take;

Enhanced filtering for meeting information so users can quickly see which departments are being discussed during each meeting;

A directory of business and trade organizations;

A redesigned rulemaking process graphic that more clearly defines all steps of the process;

A redesigned email newsletter template and updated signup page that allows recipients to select the specific agencies they’d like to receive email updates for;

An area highlighting SBRRB success stories, member accomplishments, press, and more.

SBRRB is an eleven-member board comprised of small business owners and officers from across the State of Hawaii and the Director of DBEDT. Its main activities include reviewing and making recommendations to state and county agencies on any proposed new or amended administrative rules and responding to small business requests for assistance with administrative rules. The Board meets monthly and is administratively attached to DBEDT.

Visit us at sbrrb.hawaii.gov

About Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT)

DBEDT is Hawaii’s resource center for economic and statistical data, business development opportunities, energy and conservation information, and foreign trade advantages. DBEDT’s mission is to achieve a Hawaii economy that embraces innovation and is globally competitive, dynamic and productive, providing opportunities for all Hawaii’s citizens. Through its attached agencies, the department fosters planned community development, creates affordable workforce housing units in high-quality living environments, and promotes innovation sector job growth.

