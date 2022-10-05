MULTI INC. and Enlitic Partner to Deliver AI Powered Workflow Advantages to Radiologists
MULTI and Enlitic collaborate to deliver the Enlitic Curie platform to market through MULTI’s expansive hospital network
By normalizing imaging data and unlocking the information stored within the medical images, Enlitic solves some of the longest outstanding issues within radiology.”FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enlitic, a leading healthcare IT company, announced a new partnership with MULTI Inc., a provider of healthcare technology, authentic parts, equipment, and service. Together the two companies will bring the Enlitic Curie™ platform to healthcare providers across the U.S. to help radiology departments drive operational improvements.
— Jim Conyers, CEO Enlitic
As imaging volumes increase and the demand for quality patient care increases hospital executives are focused on creating more efficient processes while enhancing revenue opportunities that contribute to better patient outcomes. The Curie|ENDEX application impacts the workflows of many stakeholders within the radiology department to help achieve these goals.
“Applications like ENDEX help radiologists be more efficient with their reporting, free up PACS Administrators for more value-added work and creates the backbone of interoperability for patient data.” said Jim Conyers, CEO of Enlitic. “By normalizing imaging data and unlocking the information stored within the medical images, Enlitic solves some of the longest outstanding issues within radiology.”
By implementing Enlitic’s platform at their customer sites, MULTI’s customers will see imaging data routed correctly, radiologist satisfaction increase, backlogs of studies decrease and an overall increase in productivity for the radiology department. Enlitic has worked with some of the largest radiology practices around the world and has proven return on investment when it comes to radiology workflows.
“When we ask our customers what could make a material impact on improving the quality of work life for healthcare providers, they usually describe operational or workflow inefficiencies.”
“It is clear that ENDEX is a technology that solves specific problems that have been ever-present in the radiology department. Through our ongoing engagements, the Enlitic team has demonstrated an alignment of corporate values and we are proud to broadly represent this technology within the healthcare industry.” said Dan Moretti, CEO of MULTI.
