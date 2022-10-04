Saprea Partners with Nonprofits to Offer Symposium on Societal Change

The symposium will allow community and business leaders to discuss how we can collectively impact societal change to keep our children safer.” — Chris Yadon, Saprea Managing Director

LEHI, UTAH, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Child sexual abuse is a silent epidemic in the United States and Utah is no exception. Three Utah-based nonprofits are hosting a fall symposium, “Effecting Societal Change for Child Sexual Abuse,” on Oct. 26 at the Saprea office in Lehi, Utah. Both in-person and virtual options will be available to participate in the event.

The Utah Women & Leadership Project, Malouf Foundation, and Saprea are hosting the half-day symposium designed for elected officials, nonprofit leaders, and academic researchers/university administrators.

The keynote will be given by Susan Madsen, the Haight Huntsman Endowed Professor of Leadership in the Jon M. Huntsman School of Business at Utah State University and the founding director of the Utah Women & Leadership Project. Concluding remarks will be given by Chris Yadon, managing director of Saprea.

“The staggering statistics tell us that so many children in Utah are victims of sexual abuse, and those experiences are damaging lives, families, and communities,” said Madsen. “It is time for Utah communities and their leaders to work together to halt this disturbing trend. This symposium focused on concrete ways that we can all be involved in doing just that.”

Following the keynote, participants have the option of selecting one of three breakout sessions. Those include:

- Interactions Between Child Sexual Abuse and Other Key Issues

- Corporations – You Are a Missing Piece to Solving Sexual Abuse

- Collaboration, Cooperation, and Conviction: Shared Leadership is the Key to Radical Change in Utah

“The symposium will allow community and business leaders the chance to discuss how we can collectively impact societal change to keep our kids safer,” said Saprea Managing Director Chris Yadon. “Our panelists are some of the state’s leading authorities on these topics.” Yadon will provide closing remarks at the symposium.

Panelists will include representatives from organizations such as the Utah Coalition Against Sexual Assault, The Children’s Center Utah, Voices for Children, and Prevent Child Abuse Utah.

A virtual option for those who do not live in Utah will also be available to those unable to attend the symposium in person.

Malouf Foundation Executive Director Jake Neeley said the foundation is excited to work together with Saprea and the Utah Women & Leadership Project for the upcoming symposium that brings experts and the community together to discuss the issue of child sexual abuse. “There are so many great organizations across the country, many of them in Utah, working to make a difference in this space, and we feel honored to work alongside them,” he said. “All voices, expertise, and resources are needed to increase awareness, help survivors, and create a continuum of change.”

For more information or to register for the event, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/effecting-societal-change-for-child-sexual-abuse-tickets-410900573677.

About Saprea

Saprea exists to liberate individuals and society from child sexual abuse and its lasting impacts. We provide healing educational retreats in Utah and Georgia, survivor support groups around the world, and online healing resources for adult female survivors. We also provide online prevention resources and community education courses/materials for parents and caregivers to reduce the risk of abuse occurring. Learn more at saprea.org.

About the Utah Women & Leadership Project: The mission of the Utah Women & Leadership Project is to strengthen the impact of Utah girls and women. We serve Utah and its residents by 1) producing relevant, trustworthy, and applicable research; 2) creating and gathering valuable resources; and 3) convening trainings and events that inform, inspire, and ignite growth and change for all Utahns. Learn more at usu.edu/uwlp.

About Malouf Foundation: The Malouf Foundation exists to confront child sexual exploitation, specifically sex trafficking and online abuse. We fulfill our mission by providing education, promoting healing, and furthering advocacy for survivors. Learn more at malouffoundation.org.