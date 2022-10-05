DoReMIR Music Research AB Announces Revolutionary Software To Create Music Lead Sheets From Audio Files
Award-winning music software developers launch ScoreCloud Songwriter for composers and songwriters to readily notate their original music for others to play
ScoreCloud Songwriter is an amazing technology! It’s making it so much easier to create lead sheets for my commissioned compositions.”STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DoReMIR Music Research AB announced today the launch of ScoreCloud Songwriter, currently available for Mac computers worldwide. The software allows songwriters and composers to notate their original music and to develop their musical ideas into song sketches for others to play.
— Julia Kamanda, singer-songwriter
ScoreCloud Songwriter software is ground-breaking in its capabilities:
• The composer sings along with an instrument using a single microphone
• A combination of AI methods separates the voice from the accompaniment in the audio, transcribes the music, including notes and chords, and the lyrics (in English), and automatically transforms the result into a lead sheet with melody notation, lyrics, and chord symbols
• Songwriters can easily edit their scores in detail, fix any timing and notation anomalies, edit lyrics, listen to separated vocals, and choose from different accompaniments and drum patterns to make a song sketch and explore
• Lead sheets with lyrics, chords and accompaniment options can be shared for others to read the music and play
“Many established and emerging songwriters are brilliant musicians but struggle with notating their music to make it possible for others to play,” explained Sven Ahlback, the company’s CEO. “Our vision is that ScoreCloud Songwriter will help songwriters, composers, and other music professionals, such as educators and performers. It may even inspire playful use by lovers of music who never thought they could write a song. Our hope is that it will become an indispensable tool for creating, sharing, and preserving musical works.”
Recently, composer Julia Jordan Kamanda used ScoreCloud Songwriter to help her create lead sheets to more than 20 of her original compositions commissioned by an off-Broadway youth theater in New York City. Watch the video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KhnqpVKEPpM&feature=youtu.be.
ScoreCloud Songwriter also provides example files and video tutorials at https://scorecloud.com/songwriter/tutorials/.
ScoreCloud Songwriter is free on a 10-day trial basis and thereafter by subscription at $9.99-$19.99 USD per month.
About DoReMIR Music Research AB: DoReMIR Music Research AB is a leading intelligence company based in Stockholm, Sweden. DoReMIR’s Software Suite is offered under the brand name ScoreCloud, with the mission that ScoreCloud will become the ultimate platform for notation-based music creation. DoReMIR’s unique technology enables users to easier than ever before capture and digitize their musical creativity. The technology behind this product is based on 20 years of research in music cognition. The company is backed by Swedish and international private investors and has been featured on CNN and in Wired, Forbes, Sound on Sound and The New York Times. A related product, Notysing, was named a “Cool Tool Finalist” in the global EdTech Awards. The educational app received a 4.5 of 5.0 stars review by educators at the Educational App Store. Visit the website for more information or contact Sven Ahlbäck, Chief Operating Officer, at info@doremir.com
