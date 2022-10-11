New School Vail Valley Unbound Will Offer Avon, Colorado Students Educational Freedom, Unique Learning Opportunities

We are passionate about guiding young learners and curating an environment that holds space for innovation and creativity. ” — Cassie Boca

EDWARDS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A different kind of K-5 school is opening in Avon, Colorado in Fall 2023 called Vail Valley Unbound. It’s built on a foundation of diversity, curiosity, and innovation with educational freedom at its forefront.

The school will stray from traditional grading methods. Vail Valley Unbound believes a student’s learning process is more important than their test scores or grades. When learners stop chasing grades, they can focus on their development and growth. Students are free to explore and discuss open-ended materials with their fellow classmates. This subtle but significant shift fosters a more productive mindset. Educators have found that this closes gaps in understanding and reduces student anxiety.

“We are passionate about guiding young learners and curating an environment that holds space for innovation and creativity. We pride ourselves on the learner-led Socratic discussions and quests that learners undertake to drive their need for knowledge,” says Vail Valley Unbound founder and lifelong entrepreneur Cassie Boca.

Vail Valley Unbound sets itself apart from the traditional education system in more ways than one. They strive to equip young members of the community with tools to solve problems locally and beyond. They aim to inspire critical thinking in students and community members who aren't enrolled.

As an Acton Academy affiliate, they’ll use the teachings of Reggio Emelia, Game-Based Learning, and Socratic Discussions. Curriculums (or what they call Learning Design) for the younger students leverage Montessori methods for learning. They value student agency, collaboration, gamification, and self-directed learning at every level.

At Vail Valley Unbound, Social-Emotional Learning helps students create opportunities for human connection. They encourage learners to discover their sense of self and purpose, molding better students into better people.

In addition to K-5 courses, Vail Valley Unbound will hold events for the community including their annual Children’s Business Fair, a Speaker Series, and more.

Vail Valley Unbound admits students of any race, color, national and ethnic origin to all the rights, privileges, programs, and activities generally accorded or made available to students at the school. It does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national, and ethnic origin in administration of its educational policies, admissions policies, scholarship and loan programs, and athletic and other school-administered programs.

About Vail Valley Unbound

Vail Valley Unbound is a Colorado-based nonprofit K-5 schoolhouse accredited through the International Association of Learner Driven Schools. They aim to open in Fall 2023 as an Acton Academy affiliate. Stay tuned for more information on VailValleyUnbound.org.

