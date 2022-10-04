Good decision making workshop underway for CSSI Managers

The Office of the Ombudsman Solomon Islands has launched good decision making training for Correctional Services of Solomon Islands (CSSI) Executive staff and senior managers

The official opening of the workshop was held at the St Barnabas Cathedral Melanesian Haus, in Honiara, as of today, 03 October 22, for the duration of two days, with the theme “Cutting the Cost of Bad Decision Making in the Public Offices”.

Speaking at the official opening, Guest of Honour Mr. Fred Fakarii said, a good decision, in the nutshell is one which you can defend and good decision are based on facts (evidence), law and discretion.

He reiterates that today the cost of bad decision-making in the public offices by public officials is costing the government huge financial resources, and it cost the government and the people of Solomon Islands in a huge way, financially, socially, morally, mentally, economically and psychologically

Provincial Correctional Centres Commandants who attends to this two days’ workshop pose for a photo shot.

Mr Fakari reminds the senior managers that the principle applied when making good decisions include, respect to the law, respect for the people, integrity, diligence and economy. These are all enshrined in the Public Service Code of Conduct.

He adds the investigative work of the Ombudsman’s office alone is estimated to cost the government over SBD$5M, every year because of bad decision making, and that amount of money, could have been well utilized elsewhere, in other service sectors of the government, where the need is urgent.

Mr Fakari highlights to senior managers that after attending this training, it will help you in your decision making, by doing so, you help to reduce the unnecessary costs, and save government resources to be better used elsewhere for the general good of the people of Solomon Islands.

On this same note, CSSI Commissioner, Mr. Gabriel Manelusi says, “today’s occasion signifies the strong partnership with Ombudsman Institution for CSSI. It is also a very important journey for CSSI and I believe that all of us who are here today have made many sacrifices and commitments to listen to this workshop on how to make good decisions”.

Manelusi reminds his senior managers, what is expected when we are called to serve. There is no greater honour than service. There is no greater reward than service and each of us who are here today have the vision to fulfil our mission and vision to serve this country with our values.

Manelusi says, “the importance of complying with professional codes of conduct will determine ethical behaviour and work culture that we can all be proud of. As a member of the disciplined services, this makes it even more significant, especially given the very important responsibilities and functions that this institution is mandated with especially attending this Ombudsman workshop on Good Decision Making”.

Commissioner Manelusi acknowledge his National Management Team members to join this Ombudsman Workshop on Good Decision Making 01/2022, a very bright future and success in your endeavours,

He also thanked the Guest of honour, Ombudsman Mr. Fred Fakari and his Executive Team to help nurture CSSI senior leaders in this two-day’s workshop.

Meanwhile, Ombudsman Mr Fred Fakari wish to thank the Commissioner of CSSI for inviting the Office of the Ombudsman to be part of the CSSI Executive workshop and also thank the Australian Government through the Australian Commonwealth Ombudsman and the Queensland Ombudsman, who assisted them in the development of the “Good Decision- Making Manual” which they are now advocating.

This two days Ombudsman workshop on ‘Good Decision Making’ is aligned to CSSI Strategic Review Conference 2022, that will be held on the 05th to 07th October 2022.

-CSSI Press