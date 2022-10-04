MONTH LONG TRAFFIC OPERATION TO CURB ILLEGAL DRIVING ROLLED-OUT

The Ministry of Infrastructure Development and Royal Solomon Islands Police Force is currently implementing a month-long operation to deter illegal driving and other traffic related activities in Honiara.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Infrastructure Development, Stephen Maesiola said the operation involves valid vehicle and driver’s license checks including Government Vehicle Permit checks. The exercise is a joint effort by both RSIPF and MID.

Mr Maesiola, particularly, warned drivers of G-plated or X-plated vehicles to ensure they display their valid permits and licenses at all times when driving.

Similarly, this warning also applies to spouses and relatives of Government workers who are permitted to drive G-plated or X-plated vehicles.

Former Government workers who bought government vehicles at the end of their contracts are also advised to ensure they register their vehicles as private vehicles as soon as possible or face police arrest.

“Please take note that the RSIPF will not have any mercy on anyone who failed to comply with these instructions,” Maesiola warned.

The Permanent Secretary calls on drivers of G-plated or X-plated vehicles to respect regulations guiding these vehicles to avoid trouble with the law.

-GCU Press