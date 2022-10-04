Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,697 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 260,377 in the last 365 days.

MONTH LONG TRAFFIC OPERATION TO CURB ILLEGAL DRIVING ROLLED-OUT

MONTH LONG TRAFFIC OPERATION TO CURB ILLEGAL DRIVING ROLLED-OUT

 

The Ministry of Infrastructure Development and Royal Solomon Islands Police Force is currently implementing a month-long operation to deter illegal driving and other traffic related activities in Honiara.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Infrastructure Development, Stephen Maesiola said the operation involves valid vehicle and driver’s license checks including Government Vehicle Permit checks. The exercise is a joint effort by both RSIPF and MID.

Mr Maesiola, particularly, warned drivers of G-plated or X-plated vehicles to ensure they display their valid permits and licenses at all times when driving.

Similarly, this warning also applies to spouses and relatives of Government workers who are permitted to drive G-plated or X-plated vehicles.

Former Government workers who bought government vehicles at the end of their contracts are also advised to ensure they register their vehicles as private vehicles as soon as possible or face police arrest.

“Please take note that the RSIPF will not have any mercy on anyone who failed to comply with these instructions,” Maesiola warned.

The Permanent Secretary calls on drivers of G-plated or X-plated vehicles to respect regulations guiding these vehicles to avoid trouble with the law.

-GCU Press

You just read:

MONTH LONG TRAFFIC OPERATION TO CURB ILLEGAL DRIVING ROLLED-OUT

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.