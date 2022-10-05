Direct Primary Care Conference Coming to Dallas, Texas in November
Guidance to Doctors Seeking to Provide Concierge Care at Blue-Collar Prices
Direct Primary Care frees physicians to be the doctor they dreamed of becoming when their idealism was in full bloom entering medical school.”DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Docs 4 Patient Care Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting the sanctity of the doctor/patient relationship, announced plans for its next conference focused on the Direct Primary Care (DPC) practice model.
The fifth Direct Primary Care conference, “Nuts & Bolts to 2.0,” will be held in Dallas, Texas, on November 10-12, 2022. At the event, physicians will learn how to launch and build a local doctor’s office free from insurance and other third parties who challenge clinical judgment and steal time from patients.
Thousands of physicians nationwide have opened innovative independent doctor’s offices with the Direct Primary Care practice model. Popularly referred to as “concierge care at blue-collar prices,” it is based on membership instead of insurance.
The DPC model success transcends demographics from location, culture, and economic status of communities across the country.
“DPC frees physicians to be the doctor they dreamed of becoming when their idealism was in full bloom entering medical school. For me, two decades later, I know every patient intimately, maintain continuity of care over the years, and I get to be the doctor I was made to be,” Lee Gross, MD, President of Docs 4 Patient Care Foundation said. “We are proud to sponsor this CME conference to train physicians on the nuts and bolts of launching a direct primary care practice.”
Touted as the answer to physician burnout and fatigue with corporatized medicine, DPC is an insurance-free model where patients pay anywhere from $50-$125 a month for membership. The flat fee offers virtually daily access to “all a local primary care physician has to offer,” - resurrecting a throwback to the town doctor of yesterday highlighting sick visits, checkups, and even wellness training for patients.
Independent physicians hang a shingle in their community striving to build a patient panel of 400 to 600 members. The economics are straightforward. Just 200 patients subscribing for $75 a month generates $180,000 gross annual revenue. By opting out of insurance and the reimbursement model, private practice overhead plummets by 30% to 50%.
“As physicians take the tools we provide and combine it with their entrepreneurial mindset, they build successful practices,” Bob Jacobus, Executive Director of the Direct Primary Care Conference said. “Doctors are reassured as they learn the path is well-tread with a decade of physicians perfecting the model.
Docs4PatientCare Foundation has provided nearly fifty hours of online training and several conferences networking physicians that reflect a missionary-like zeal in promoting DPC.
“We’ve become known as the happiest CME on earth,” Jacobus continued.
Physicians quickly realize the benefit of the Direct Primary Care Practice Model as the removal of third-party payers allow for the independent exercise of a doctor's clinical judgment, reducing the need for bureaucrat-based referral systems, and ending meaningless or unrelated data collection.
“Numerous organizations have raised the alarm regarding a national doctor shortage. Texas-based surgeon and Docs 4 Patient Care Board Member Ori Hampel, MD said. “Combine that with the vast majority of physicians discouraging the next generation from entering primary care, DPC has shown itself to not only be a viable model but addresses the root causes of Physician burnout while improving patient experience and outcomes.”
The Docs4PatientCare Foundation's mission is to preserve the sanctity of the physician-patient relationship, promote quality care, support affordable access to care for all Americans, and protect the patient’s personal health care decisions.
For more information on the fifth DPC Conference, “Nuts & Bolts to 2.0”, coming to Dallas on November 10-12, 2022, please visit DPCconference.com.
