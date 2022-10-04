Spin Technology Expands Leadership Team to Support Rapid Growth

The company welcomes its new Vice President of Enterprise Sales, Director of Enterprise Customer Support, and Director of SMB Sales

Spin Technology, Inc., developer of the ultimate all-in-one SaaS data protection platform ‘SpinOne' for mission-critical SaaS apps, today announced the appointment of three industry veterans to fill newly created sales and customer support positions. Mark Eaton joined the company as Vice President of Enterprise Sales, Nick Harrahill was appointed to Director of Enterprise Customer Support, and Arman Agaronyan was promoted to Director of SMB Sales.

The new appointments will support Spin Technology's rapid growth and comes on the heels of its recent $16 million Series A round of financing, which was led by Blueprint Equity.

"Spin Technology continues to succeed in the enterprise space and has very ambitious goals for 2023. To continue on this path, we started looking for accomplished professionals with the right experience to help us scale quickly to meet the growing demand for SpinOne," said Dmitry Dontov, CEO and Founder of Spin Technology. "Our recent funding has enabled us to expand our customer support and sales teams and find new ways to help our customers stay protected from evolving threats. I look forward to working with Mark Eaton, Nick Harrahill, and Arman Agaronyan to help more organizations protect their data and strengthen their first and last line of cybersecurity defense."

Mark Eaton brings over 15 years of cybersecurity, startup, and sales-growth experience to Spin Technology. Most recently, Mark helped build Backupify, a data and security startup, from less than $1M in sales to over $50M in annual recurring revenue, which led to a successful acquisition by Datto. As Spin Technology's Vice President of Enterprise Sales, Eaton will lead the company's global go-to-market enterprise model.

"The cybersecurity landscape has changed drastically over the past few years as data sprawl has grown, giving threat actors a way to gain access and compromise organizations in a whole new way. The SpinOne platform is a unique all-in-one platform that makes it easier for organizations to solve this complex problem," said Mark Eaton, Vice President of Enterprise Sales. "I am thrilled to be joining Spin Technology and working to fulfill their mission to make the world more secure."

Additionally, Nick Harrahill joined Spin Technology as Director of Enterprise Customer Support and will manage a team of representatives offering customer support and sales engineering services. His experience includes leading security teams at enterprise companies such as PayPal and eBay and building programs, processes, and operations at cybersecurity start-ups, including Synack and Elevate Security.

Spin Technology also promoted Arman Agaronyan, who has been with the company from its early days, to Director of SMB Sales. He was previously Head of Account Management and has played a crucial role in raising the company's enterprise retention to 97.5% and ARR to over $5M.

Spin Technology continues to grow and seeks smart, talented, and proactive professionals to join its team. To learn more about their open opportunities, please click here.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005122/en/