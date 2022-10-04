Berlin Packaging Completes Acquisition of Bark Packaging Group

MILAN, Italy, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berlin Packaging, the world's largest Hybrid Packaging Supplier®, announced today that it has completed its acquisition of Bark Packaging Group, a supplier of industrial, flexible, and UN-certified packaging.



Bark was founded in 1978 and has evolved from a traditional packaging wholesaler to a value-added supplier of industrial packaging known for its proprietary and customized designs. In June 2022, Bark acquired DeeDee Pouch Professionals, a supplier of sustainable and innovative pouch solutions and other flexible products to the European food and chemical markets.

"This partnership strengthens our leadership in Northern Europe and allows us to offer our customers even more products and services. I am excited for the new opportunities this partnership will create for the Bark and DeeDee teams," said Marcel Schröder, who leads Berlin's Benelux, Nordics and DACH regions.

"We're proud to join Berlin Packaging as it offers enormous benefits for our customers, partners, and employees. We look forward to working with the Berlin Packaging team and growing our business together," said Berny Plas and Erik Bos, joint CEOs.

Bark is the 7th acquisition Berlin Packaging has completed in EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) in 2022 and 10th acquisition completed globally in 2022.

All employees and locations for this acquisition will be retained.

About Berlin Packaging

Berlin Packaging is the world's largest Hybrid Packaging Supplier® of glass, plastic, and metal containers and closures. The company supplies billions of items annually along with package design, financing, consulting, warehousing, and logistics services for customers across all industries. Berlin Packaging brings together the best of manufacturing, distribution, and income-adding service providers. Its mission is to increase the net income of its customers through packaging products and services.

Please visit BerlinPackaging.com and Corporate.BerlinPackaging.eu for more information.

About Bark Packaging Group

Founded in 1978, Bark Packaging Group offers industrial, flexible, and UN-Certified packaging solutions and a wide range of services to meet its customers' packaging needs, including product design and development, logistics, and inventory management services.

Press contacts:

Press Office – Omnicom PR Group Italy

Barbara Papini, barbara.papini@omnicomprgroup.com , +39 335 6113555

Ilaria Sala, ilaria.sala@omnicomprgroup.com , +39 335 8112968

Berlin Packaging

Elena Franzetti, elena.franzetti@BerlinPackaging.com, +39 02 48436611, +39 3401204145 for EMEA

Celeste Osborne, celeste.osborne@BerlinPackaging.com , +1 708 272 7046 for North America

Bark Packaging Group

Erik Bos, e.bos@bark-verpakkingen.com, +31 313 679530

Berny Plas, b.plas@bark-verpakkingen.com, +31 313 760901