PLTR & FLGT Class Action Deadlines: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, A Successful Firm, Reminds Investors of Deadlines and to Actively Participate

Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR

Class Period: November 9, 2019 - May 6, 2022

Deadline: November 14, 2022

For more info: www.bgandg.com/pltr.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Palantir's investments in marketable securities were having a significant negative impact on the Company's EPS results; (2) Palantir overstated the sustainability of its government segment's growth and revenues; (3) Palantir was experiencing a significant slowdown in revenue growth, particularly among its government customers, despite ongoing global conflicts and market disruptions; (4) as a result of all the foregoing, Palantir was likely to miss consensus estimates for its Q1 EPS and Q2 sales outlook; and (5) as a result, Palantir's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. FLGT

Class Period: March 22, 2019 - August 4, 2022

Deadline: November 21, 2022

For more info: www.bgandg.com/flgt.

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Fulgent had been conducting medically unnecessary laboratory testing, engaging in improper billing practices in relation to laboratory testing, and providing or receiving remuneration in violation of the Anti-Kickback Statute and Stark Law; (2) accordingly, Fulgent was likely to become subject to enhanced legal and regulatory scrutiny; (3) Fulgent's revenues, to the extent they were derived from the foregoing unlawful conduct, were unsustainable; (4) the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to subject the Company to significant financial and/or reputational harm; and (5) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

