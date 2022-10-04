Novvia Group Acquires Rios Containers

Global rigid container and life sciences packaging distributor, Novvia Group ("Novvia"), has acquired Rios Containers ("Rios"), a California-based distributor of plastic and metal bottles, cans, drums, lids, and other rigid packaging products. Financial terms of the private transactions were not disclosed. Novvia is backed by Kelso & Company ("Kelso").

Rios was founded in 1987 with a focus on providing best-in-class customer service to customers. Rios currently operates out of a 20,000+ square foot facility and is headquartered in Santa Fe Springs, California.

The acquisition further bolsters Novvia's presence on the West Coast and will be combined with Rhino Container, Novvia's Chino, CA-based rigid packaging subsidiary, which Novvia acquired in December 2021. "We are delighted to add Rios to our West Coast footprint as we continue to expand Novvia's position in this key geography," said Executive Chairman Ken Roessler.

About Rios Containers

Rios Containers was founded by Al Rios in 1987 and has continued to be a family run business. Currently, Rios is managed by siblings Andrew Rios and Annie Van Scoy. The main focus of Rios is customer service, and accurately supplying its customers with all their packaging needs. Products include a wide range of plastic and metal bottles, cans, drums, lids, and other packaging accessories. For more information, please visit www.rioscontainers.com.

About Novvia Group

Novvia Group is a leader in high-quality packaging solutions and customized services with domestic and international customers across myriad industries. Through its family of dynamic companies, comprised of Inmark, C.L. Smith, Silver Spur, Container Supply, Fox Valley, Rhino, Novvia Canada, Southern Container, Duval Container, Auberst, and Rios, Novvia has set a new industry standard as a national stocking distributor with a comprehensive suite of containers and supplies, trusted local relationships and 40+ years of best-in-class customer service. For more information, please visit www.novviagroup.com.

About Kelso

Kelso is one of the oldest and most established firms specializing in private equity investing. Since 1980, Kelso has invested approximately $19 billion of equity capital in 139 transactions. Kelso was founded by the inventor of the Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) and, as a result, the principles of partnership and alignment of interest serve as the foundation of the firm's investment philosophy. Kelso benefits from a successful investment track record, deep sector expertise, a long-tenured and stable investing team, and a reputation as a preferred partner to management teams and corporate partners. Kelso has significant experience investing in and supporting high-growth distribution and packaging platforms. The firm is based in New York, NY. For more information, please visit www.kelso.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005487/en/