Front Desk Supply Introduces a New Limited-Edition Holiday Key Card

San Diego-based Hospitality Supplier announces their new, limited-edition holiday key card for hotels in perfect time for the busy upcoming holiday travel season

SAN DIEGO , Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Front Desk Supply, a leading hospitality supplier based in San Diego, today introduced a small batch, limited-edition 2022 holiday key card for hotels to help hotel managers make their customer experience a little more festive this busy travel holiday season.

"The holidays are a special time for travel, and hospitality leaders work tirelessly to create a memorable experience for their guests from dazzling decorations inside and outside of the property down to the smaller necessities like key cards," said Mark Zisek, Director of Commercial Operations, Front Desk Supply. "A limited edition key card for the holidays just creates a little extra cheer for hotel guests," Zisek added.

Already buoyed by strong summer occupancy, hotels expect to see strong holiday sales through the new year. Front Desk Supply works with hotel managers and front desk staff to ensure the properties are stocked up. With limited stock, the holiday-themed generic key cards offer quick replenishment without the need for custom design work and are expected to sell out quickly.

"We've been seeing higher volume orders and bulk orders of generic hotel supplies, and we decided to offer limited-edition holiday key cards to help add another layer of holiday cheer to their efforts. Hotel managers must keep their business stocked for the busy holiday travel season; running out of these essentials is just not an option," Zisek added.

Helping front desk managers keep up with demand for essential hotel supplies is Front Desk Supply's number one priority. For those looking for a customized holiday touch, Front Desk Supply also offers complimentary graphic design services.

Front Desk Supply is an industry leader in hospitality supplies, offering a wide variety of items, including staff name tags and uniforms, custom hotel signs, marketing materials, and valet and concierge tags.

About Front Desk Supply

Front Desk Supply has over 50 years of Sales, Marketing and Advertising, and Operations experience, along with the wealth of knowledge that comes from producing millions of products for thousands of hotels in the hospitality industry.

Their focus on building customer relationships is ingrained in all employees. Putting the customer first and offering a unique perspective to any situation is a hallmark of Front Desk Supply. Front Desk Supply excels in providing multiple complementary products – it makes for a one-stop shopping experience for customers and ensures messaging flows consistently across products. They expertly offer recommendations that make good business sense. Front Desk Supply: Making hotels more profitable and their guests' stays more memorable®.

Media Contact

Mark Zisek, Front Desk Supply, 858-699-4701, mzisek@access-mktg.com

SOURCE Front Desk Supply