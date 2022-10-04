Submit Release
Cameco Investor Call Advisory

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, October 4, 2022

Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) announced today that Senior Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, Grant Isaac, will be speaking at the 2022 TD Securities Mining Virtual Conference being held Wednesday, October 12, 2022.

The fireside chat will occur at 10:30 a.m. Eastern and will be available by audiocast on cameco.com.

See the link on the home page on the day of the event.

Cameco is one of the largest global providers of the uranium fuel needed to energize a clean-air world. Our competitive position is based on our controlling ownership of the world’s largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations. Utilities around the world rely on our nuclear fuel products to generate power in safe, reliable, carbon-free nuclear reactors. Our shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Our head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

Investor inquiries:
Rachelle Girard
306-956-6403
rachelle_girard@cameco.com

Media inquiries:
Veronica Baker
306-385-5541
veronica_baker@cameco.com

